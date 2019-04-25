25 Captions For Umbrella Pics That'll Make A Splash On Your Feed

As a born and raised Florida gal, I've experienced more than my fair share of summer rains. Though it was a total bummer for a planned beach day to get rained out when I was a kid, as an adult, there's something I love about a hot summer rainfall. The aroma of fresh rain on the pavement, the way the weather cools down afterwards, and, of course, rocking trendy rain gear are all wonderful parts of summer rain. When I go home to visit this summer, I'll definitely take more than a few pics sloshing around, snapping quality #content for the 'Gram, and using captions for umbrella pics that will make a splash on my feed.

Every Florida girl who loves to "do it for the 'Gram" probably has a matching raincoat and umbrella set sitting somewhere in her closet. (If you live in a city that also gets a lot of rain, you probably do, too.) Even though you probably hated having to throw on a plastic raincoat when you were younger, now, you know that the bright yellow, rainbow-patterned, or even transparent raincoats make for adorable Instagram pics.

So instead of sitting inside with a book and cup of tea on your next rainy day (Don't get me wrong, I love those kinds of cozy days, too!), go outside and have a little photo shoot. You'll get some fabulous content, and dancing in the rain is always a good idea.

1. "Rain, rain, please don't go away. I like splashing around in your puddles."

2. "Sunday morning, rain is falling." — Maroon 5, "Sunday Morning"

3. "When life gives you rain, put on a cute rain jacket and matching boots."

4. "Puddle splashin', rain tap-tappin'."

5. "Anyone who thinks that sunshine is pure happiness, has never danced in the rain."

6. "Forever splashing in puddles like a little kid."

7. "Rain showers my spirit and waters my soul." — Emily Logan Decens

8. "I like people who smile when it's raining."

9. "Why stay in when you could be dancing in the rain instead?"

10. "I don't trust people who say they don't like rain."

11. "Time to break out a clear umbrella and some squishy rain boots."

12. "I don't think you're ever too old to have a matching raincoat and umbrella."

13. "Will you judge me or love me if I tell you that my umbrella has rubber duckies printed on the inside of it?"

14. "Being soaked alone is cold. Being soaked with your best friend is an adventure." — Emily Wing Smith

15. "Nothing can rain on my parade today."

16. "When your hot pink umbrella matches your vibes."

17. "I love the sound of raindrops pitter-pattering on my roof."

18. "Don't bring around a cloud to rain on my parade." — Barbra Streisand, "Don't Rain On My Parade"

19. "Can't wait for the rainy season, aka puddle splashing season."

20. "Oh my galoshes, I can't wait till it rains again."

21. "It was raining cats and dogs. There were poodles all over the road."

22. "What did one raindrop say to the other? Two's company, three's a cloud."

23. "Seemed to be raining coins last night. I suspect that’s what they mean by some change in the weather."

24. "Now that it's raining more than ever, know that we'll still have each other. You can stand under my umbrella." — Rihanna featuring JAY-Z, "Umbrella"

25. "I walk down the lane with a happy refrain. Just singin', singin' in the rain." — Gene Kelly, "Singin' In The Rain"