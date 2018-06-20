20 Captions For Rainy Days That'll Make A Splash Paired With Your Cute Rain Boots

Those rainy days, even during summer, don't have to be too much of a drag. Just think about it — you can wear your favorite pair of cute polka dot rain boots and post artsy pictures walking along the city sidewalks. With all of the downtime rain seems to provide — especially on the weekend — you can sift through captions for rainy days and pick one that truly summarizes your current situation.

Yeah, it kind of sucks waking up and seeing the sky pouring down rain when you're hoping for sunshine, but it's good for the Earth, and there are still a ton of things you can get done. Anyway, you loved jumping into puddles as a kid, and if you can conjure up even a little bit of that can-do attitude, you're in for a splash during your rainy day.

To be honest, Mother Nature always looks so refreshed and renewed after a little bit of rain. Once the showers finish, rainbows are painted across the sky, and you realize that the rain wasn't really the end of all things fun, but the beginning of something beautiful.

Don't be that person who lets the day pass them by because there's rain outside. Spread those good vibes while you literally weather the storm, and let these 23 captions take part in drawing your silver lining.

1. "Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet." — Bob Marley

2. "Nothing beats learning to dance in the rain." — Unknown

3. "The best thing one can do when it's raining is to let it rain." — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

4. "Raindrops keep falling on my head." — BJ Thomas, "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head"

5. "Anyone who thinks that sunshine is pure happiness, has never danced in the rain." — Unknown

6. "The nicest thing about the rain is that it always stops. Eventually." — A.A. Milne

7. "Rain showers my spirit and waters my soul." — Emily Logan Decens

8. "Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards." — Vladimir Nabokov

9. "And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down. Without the rain, there would be no rainbow." — Gilbert K. Chesterton

10. "The sound of rain needs no translation." — Alan Watts

11. "When life gives you a rainy day, play in the puddles." — Unknown

12. "Let the rain wash away all the pain of yesterday." — Skylar Grey, "Coming Home"

13. "I like people who smile when it's raining." — Unknown

14. "Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby." — Langston Hughes

15. "Rain is not only drops of water. Its the love of sky for earth. They never meet each other but sends love this way." — Unknown

16. "Some days you just have to create your own sunshine." — Sam Sundquist

17. "Being soaked alone is cold. Being soaked with your best friend is an adventure." — Emily Wing Smith

18. "Rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book." — Bill Watterson

19. "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's able learning to dance in the rain." — Vivian Greene

20. “Rain didn't make things messy. People did that all on their own.” — Barbara Delinsky

Rain or shine — you've got to find the beauty in every single day. That way, there's always room for your forecast to be happy and full of life.