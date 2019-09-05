25 Captions For NYC Skyline Pics, Because There's No Place Like The Big Apple

It's been four years since I moved to Los Angeles from New York City, and there are so many things I miss. I miss the bodega bagels I'd grab on my way to work, and how I never experienced a bad slice of pizza. I also miss my friends and exploring the city with them. Of course, I can always call my besties and get pizza in LA, but the one thing that's impossible to recreate is that gorgeous NYC skyline. Whether you're a local or you're just visiting for a weekend, every picture you take of it can leave you in complete awe. That's why you need Instagram captions for NYC skyline pics.

The NYC skyline is an iconic skyline you'd recognize anywhere. I still get chills whenever I see it in movies. One of my favorite things to do was walk across the Brooklyn Bridge from Brooklyn's side so I could get a full view of the skyline from the bridge. It was always an Instagram-worthy moment. I used to live on Roosevelt Island and was blessed with the best views of the skyline from my bedroom too.

If you're looking for amazing photos for your next NYC trip, I highly recommend taking the tram over to Roosevelt Island and walking around. If you time it perfectly with the sunset, you're sure to get some gorgeous shots you'll want to share right away. Be prepared to use any of these 25 NYC skyline captions for your post.

Shutterstock

1. "All of the lights." — Kanye West, "All Of The Lights"

2. "Concrete jungle where dreams are made of." — JAY-Z, "Empire State of Mind"

3. "Nothing but blue skies." — Irving Berlin, "Blue Skies"

4. "The sky's the limit."

5. "Meet me in New York City."

6. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy."

7. "Don't be afraid to dream big."

8. "Lights will guide you home." — Coldplay, "Fix You"

9. "I would give the greatest sunset in the world for one sight of New York's skyline." — Ayn Rand

10. "Somewhere between living and dreaming there's New York."

11. "This isn't a fairy tale. It's New York City." — Alex Flinn

12. "One belongs to New York instantly, one belongs to it as much in five minutes as in five years." — Tom Wolfe

Shutterstock

13. "New York is the city that other cities can only dream of being."

14. "I'm in a New York state of mind." — Billy Joel, "New York State of Mind"

15. "The city of delicious pizza."

16. "One day, I will move here."

17. "Everything the light touches is our kingdom." — The Lion King

18. "Wanderlust and city dust."

19. "XOXO, Gossip Girl." — Gossip Girl

20. "I fell in love. His name is New York."

21. "Bright lights and the big city." — CeeLo Green, "Bright Lights Bigger City"

22. "That's what's so great about New York!" — Newsies

23. "Welcome to New York. It's been waitin' for you." — Taylor Swift, "Welcome To New York"

24. "My soul is in the sky." — William Shakespeare

25. "Forever that person who gets really excited when the sky is in pretty colors."