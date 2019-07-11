24 Tweets About Third Wheeling That Are So Real, It Hurts

Before my current relationship, I was single for a long time. Like, a long time. Which means I have put in some pretty serious time as a third wheel. You know, that person who hangs (sometimes very awkwardly) around with a couple. Sometimes it's fine and feels totally natural to hang out as a trio. But sometimes, especially when it's a new couple who can't keep their hands off of one another, the third wheeling struggle is real. If there is one thing to ease the pain of being a serial party of three — if these tweets about third wheeling are any indication — at least you aren't alone in, well, being alone with a couple. After all, sometimes just knowing other people are going through the same thing can take some of the sting out of it.

Or maybe you're currently coupled up with a third party who hangs out with you so much you're practically a triad, and you want to know what's really on you friend's mind. Well, if Twitter is good for anything, it's keeping it real about what we are feeling. So, here is what fellow third-wheelers on Twitter feel about their experiences being a couple's forever plus-one. It's so true it hurts — almost.

This proves even superheroes get the third wheel blues sometimes.

This is one way to make the most of your third wheel status.

Pretty much, yeah. So awkward.

Who needs a date when you have beer?

Ouch, I've totally been here.

Yep, I know how this one feels, too.

Yeah, third wheeling gets harder the older you get and the more married everyone else gets.

Fasten your seatbelts, this ride sounds like it's only getting bumpier from here.

Literal chills. Nothing is worse than feeling like you are the odd man out with friends.

Yes, you do! And I'm so glad you know it.

Keep your chin up.

Say that a little louder for the couple making out in the back row.

Sometimes third wheeling has its perks, like when you get to be front row for some drama.

Aww. Don't worry, you won't be third wheeling forever!

We really need an app for third wheels to find fellow single friends.

When "Stranger Things" hit us all right in the third wheel feels.

This. Seriously. Justice for Will.

Now this is some serious third wheeling. Is it weird that I'm low key impressed?

And I... oop.

Hello, we have ears, people. We ~ hear ~ you.

All the fun of being a couple, with none of the responsibility.

Just make sure to stop playing before you go pro.

Sounds like a million dollar idea, let's make it happen.