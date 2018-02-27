When you think about spring break, the first things that probably come to mind are beaches, booze, and, of course, hooking up with a vacation hottie. But what if you already have a buddy back home who has your heart (or at least your V), and you aren't planning to party naked with someone new? Or maybe you do want to bang it out on your break, but you want to make sure your hookup buddy is still waiting when you get back. Either way, it's a good idea to have a few dirty texts to send from spring break ready to go, just to make sure you are always front and center in your hookup buddy's filthy, filthy mind when you return.

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, and maybe that’s true, but it doesn't mean you shouldn’t give it a helping hand by reminding your hookup buddy what they're missing while you're away. If anything, shooting them a sexy text when they can't have you right away is an awesome way to build the anticipation for when you get home. So before you head to your spring break locale, think of what you want to send to keep them thirsty for you. Here is some inspo to get your sexy-texty fingers started.

1. I've had a lot to drink on spring break, but whenever I think about you, I get thirsty AF.

2. Spring break is coming — and when I get back, so will you.

3. School may be OUT for spring break, but when I think about you, all I can focus on is what I want to be IN me.

4. Brace yourself, because as soon as spring break is over, I'm gonna break my V on that D.

5. When I get home from spring break, the girl's gonna go wild on you.

6. I went down to America's wang for spring break — and when I get home, I'ma go down on yours.

7. I went down South for spring break, but when I get home, it's gonna be your turn to go down South — on me.

8. Am I gonna rock your world when I get back from spring break? I Jersey-Shore am.

9. When I get back from spring break, it's going to be time for a very special private wet t-shirt contest for you.

10. When I get home from spring break, I’m gonna let you see my new tan lines — all of them.

11. When I get back after spring break, it’ll be time for my new motto: Suns out, buns out.

12. There was a nude beach here… I can’t wait to get home and show you what I wore.

13. I was very lazy on spring break, so when I get back, I'm going to need you to give me a good workout.

14. There is a topless beach here, but what I’m really excited about is going bottomless with you when I get home.

15. Had fun playing with beach balls this week. I can’t wait to play with your bed balls.

16. I pulled a lot of all-nighters here, but when I get back from spring beak, you and I are gonna pull a very different kind of all-nighter.

17. I've had a lot of spring break cocktails here, but when I get home, it’s going to be time for some cock-tale, if ya know what I'm sayin'.

18. The only thing that makes spring break ending bearable is knowing how we're going to celebrate when I get back.

19. I may not remember what I did on spring break, but what I'm gonna do to you when I get back will be unforgettable.

20. Let's play reverse spring break. When I get home, I'll give you a lei.

21. Thinking about what's gonna happen in your bed when I get home has me wetter than a wet t-shirt contest.

22. I learned some Hawaiian on my spring break: "Heyiwannalayya!"

23. I feel like I've been partying for a week straight. I'm hoping when I get home you'll say, "Bender over!"

24. I tried a lot of new things over spring break. I'm hoping when I get home, we can continue to try new things — in bed.

Send your hookup buddy any of these texts, and girl, they are gonna be counting down the seconds until your spring break is over.

