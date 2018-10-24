You've recently been daydreaming about dropping everything to travel the globe, and it's easy to see why. Travel is much more than visiting a destination you've never been to before. It indulges your natural curiosity about the world, and brings out the true explorer in you. It widens your perspective, and makes you fall in love with the most unexpected places. It also gives you the opportunity to meet new people and form lifelong friendships. It can be exhilarating, challenging, and everything in between. So, when you find yourself on your next adventure, here are 24 quotes about wanderlust to caption all of the pictures you take.

If you do a quick scroll down your Instagram, it may seem that everyone is following their wanderlust these days. Travel has become much more affordable and accessible in recent years, so there are plenty of opportunities to pack up your suitcase and jet off to bucket list destinations. Sure, it's nice to capture beautiful photos, but it's even better to experience a new place or culture for the very first time.

Listening to your wanderlust has the potential to change your life, and these travel quotes explain why. Happy travels!

1. "Travel is the only thing you can buy that makes you richer." — Unknown

2. "Wanderlust and city dust." — Unknown

3. "Oh darling let's be adventurers." — Unknown

4. “It is not down in any map; true places never are.” — Herman Melville

5. "Following my wanderlust, one plane ticket at a time." — Unknown

6. "Felt like going on another adventure today... so I did." — Unknown

7. "Jobs fill your pocket. Adventures fill your soul." — Jaime Lyn Beatty

8. "Traveling's not something you're good at. It's something you do. Like breathing." — Gayle Forman

9. "Zero regrets, because this girl's vacation mode is officially on." — Unknown

10. "Playing hooky with my wanderlust today." — Unknown

11. "My wanderlust made me do it." — Unknown

12. "Out of office today. Catch me in the clouds.” — Unknown

13. "If you’re twenty-two, physically fit, hungry to learn and be better, I urge you to travel – as far and as widely as possible. Sleep on floors if you have to. Find out how other people live and eat and cook. Learn from them – wherever you go." — Anthony Bourdain

14. "I'm in love with cities I've never been to and people I've never met.” — Melody Truong

15. “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” — Gustave Flaubert

16. "They call me the wanderer. Yeah, the wanderer." — Dion, "The Wanderer"

17. "Catching flights, not feels." — Unknown

18. "Simply put: YOLO." — Unknown

19. "Adventure is worthwhile." — Aesop

20. "Experiences > Things." — Unknown

21. "Go. Fly. Roam. Travel. Voyage. Explore. Journey. Discover. Adventure." — Unknown

22. "Adventuring with the best." — Unknown

23. "Full-time wanderer." — Unknown

24. “A good traveler has no fixed plans, and is not intent on arriving.” — Lao Tzu