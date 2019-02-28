Birthdays are always an exciting time — after all, you're another year even more fabulous! It's time to celebrate with lots of cake, glitter, and rosé (if you're 21 or over). No one wants you to have a better birthday than your friends and family do, and they may even have plans to take you out for a fun birthday dinner. There will be lots of treats to enjoy, lots of fun to be had, and most importantly, lots of pictures to take, so you'll need some Instagram captions for birthday dinner pics that'll be the cherry topping to your post.

Personally, I have found that, as I've grown up, birthday dinners are the best way to celebrate my birthday. I'm surrounded by all of the people whom I'm closest to, and I don't have to worry about putting together a major plan. Parties are definitely fun and worth having at some point, but I think I'm at the stage in my life where I prefer the dinners instead. It gives you and your friend group the opportunity to get dressed up, hit a nice restaurant, and get some serious #content for the 'Gram.

If you're headed out on a fancy birthday dinner anytime soon, here are some captions you should pair with your pictures.

1. "It's my party, and I'll eat cake if I want to."

2. "Having my confetti cake and eating it, too."

3. "When your cake matches your birthday mood."

4. "Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional." — Walt Disney

5. "Just here for the cake."

6. "Age is merely the number of years that the world has been graced by my presence."

7. "Go shorty, it's your birthday. We gonna party like it's your birthday." — 50 Cent, "In Da Club"

8. "Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you." — Dr. Seuss

9. "On this day, many moons ago, a queen was born."

10. "My clique." — Kanye West, featuring Big Sean and JAY-Z, "Clique"

11. "No diamond shines brighter than a gal on her birthday."

12. "Birthdays are good for you. The more you have, the longer you live."

13. "Birthday cake is good for the soul."

14. "The party don't start till I walk in." — Kesha, "TiK ToK"

15. "More glitter, please."

16. "I'm just another year more fabulous."

17. "When your cake coordinates with your birthday ~lewk~."

18. "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes."

19. "I'll take one of everything, please."

20. "It's only right to party all night long."

21. "No one else I'd rather celebrate with."

22. "And now we're flyin' through the stars, I hope this night will last forever." — Chaka Khan, "Ain't Nobody"

23. "I'm a little bit older, a little bit stronger, a little bit smarter, a little bit." — Jason Robert Brown, "A Little More Homework"

24. "Turn my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, "Pop Style"