24 Captions For September Weddings & Falling Deeper In Love Every Day

September is one of the most magical months, and it only makes sense for people to host weddings during this beautiful time of year. If a ton of your friends are getting married, chances are, you're about to attend a ton of weddings. So buckle up and get ready to use these captions for September weddings, because the iconic Earth, Wind & Fire song isn't going to sing itself.

In September, the weather can be warm enough where you don't have to wear a coat, but cool enough so you're not melting in the sun. The scenery is always beautiful, and there are plenty of picture opportunities for you, your date, and your crew. Whether you're in the wedding party or you're attending as a guest, a September wedding is bound to make for the most incredible memories.

Don't forget to document the day from start to finish and use some of these captions for when you post all of your pics on the 'Gram. (And also don't forget to use the couple's wedding hashtag — that's super important.)

1. "Do you remember the 21st night of September?" — Earth, Wind & Fire, "September"

2. "Sometimes you FALL in love with the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time."

3. "You can't tell me fall isn't the perfect time to vow your forever to someone."

4. "And they lived apple-y ever after."

5. "Dancing in September." — Earth, Wind & Fire, "September"

6. "I still fall for you every single day."

7. "Life is a beautiful ride with you."

8. "Together is a beautiful place to be."

9. "September is the perfect preparation for new beginnings."

10. "You don't marry someone you can live with, you marry the person who you cannot live without." — Aleatha Romig

11. "Happiness is being married to your best friend."

12. "The cake's in tiers."

13. "If there's even a slight chance at getting something that will make you happy, risk it. Life's too short and happiness is too rare." — A.R. Lucas

14. "May your life together be full of love and your love be full of life."

15. "The taste of love is sweet when hearts like ours meet." — Johnny Cash, "Ring of Fire"

16. "Pop the bubbly, she's getting a hubby."

17. "The best kind of wedding is one that leaves your bellies (and hearts) full."

18. "You were my September song, summer lasted too long." — JP Cooper, "September Song"

19. "Hand in hand, heart to heart, on this day your adventure starts."

20. "Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after."

21. "How do you spell love? You don't spell it, you feel it." — Piglet and Pooh, Winnie the Pooh

22. "Love is meant to be an adventure." — Gordon B. Hinckley

23. "And I go back to September all the time." — a take on Taylor Swift's "Back To December"

24. "Our hearts were ringing in the key that our souls were singing." — Earth, Wind & Fire, "September"