23 Weird Bras & Underwear On Amazon That Are Actually Genius

When you get dressed in the morning, you probably don't think twice about your bras or underwear. Neither a stretchy triangle with three holes or a sling with padded cups are anything to write home about. Wrong. Amazon is loaded with weird but genius bras and underwear that are vastly improving upon your standard undergarment designs, and people are pretty psyched about it.

At first glance, these bizarre pairs of underwear and unusual bra designs might baffle you a bit. Upon closer examination, however, you'll find that people are buying them for a solid reason: whether they're extra comfortable, especially well-designed, or because they have unique features, they're making life just a little bit easier for those who wear them.

Personally, if one product solves multiple problems, I'm sold — and that goes double for articles of clothing. Whereas I used to struggle to find comfortable bras and practical panties in the department store, the internet has created a whole new platform for niche undergarments. Now you can wear any kind of neckline while your bra stays virtually invisible, prevent leaks from your period, and even store your liquor right next to your chest. Intrigued? I don't blame you — these are some of the weirdest, most brilliant bras and underwear you'll ever see.

2 These Genius Briefs With A Hidden Pocket For Your Valuables (Or Liquor) Speakeasy Briefs (Sizes S-XL) $24 Amazon See on Amazon These Speakeasy briefs are ideal for travel, music festivals, concerts, or weddings. That's because, in addition to their soft, luxurious blend of stretchy fabrics like cotton and spandex, they have a hidden pocket in front. It's big enough to discreetly store your phone, money, wallet, passport, or hip flask, and there's even a zipper to ensure safe keeping.

3 A Reliable Adhesive Bra For Those Tricky Outfits Strapless Self Adhesive Sticky Bra (Sizes A-D) $9 Amazon See on Amazon I bought my first adhesive bra over a year ago, and I'm still continuously amazed by how effortlessly it pairs with bridesmaids dresses, backless outfits, and things I wear every day. Due to its unique comfortable cups, it provides support and coverage while remaining backless and strapless. It stays up using a strong adhesive that can be washed and reused, and the drawstrings allow you a bit more control over the push-up effect.

4 These Breathable Bamboo Undies That Stretch To Fit Your Body TEERFU Stretchy Bamboo Briefs (Sizes XS-XL) $17 Amazon See on Amazon Bamboo products are on the rise for a reason: not only are they naturally antibacterial, but they're also softer, more absorbent, and more breathable than cotton. These TEERFU briefs are made from 95 percent bamboo fiber and have a stretchy fit to stay comfortable no matter what. Consequently, they're also great for people who hate getting skin indentations from their underwear.

5 These Absorbent Organic Period Panties That Prevent Leaks Hesta Organic Cotton Period Underwear (Sizes XS-4XL) $38 Amazon See on Amazon These full-coverage period panties are made from extra-absorbent cotton to soak up moisture and leaks. In addition to their body-hugging design, they're also stretchy in all the right places to move with you, whether you're sleeping, working, or exercising. They can be used alongside pads or tampons, and people say they're soft, fit well, and wash easily. One reviewer writes: "I especially love that they are made out of organic cotton and are easy to wash."

6 This Pair Of Carbon Underwear That Actually Neutralizes Odors Shreddies Flatulence Filtering Briefs (Sizes XS-XL) $25 Amazon See on Amazon These Shreddies are made from a special carbon filter material (the same stuff used in chemical warfare suits). As a result, they actually absorb odors from flatulence, and the smells then become trapped and neutralized by the fabric. Reviewers are using words like "genius," "life-changing," and "effective."

7 These Adhesive Panties If You're Dealing With Sheer, Thin Fabric Braza Strapless Panties (Sizes S-L) $12 Amazon See on Amazon When you're dealing with tight dresses and sheer fabrics, you might think your only option is to go commando. Braza strapless panties give you a little extra coverage without any lines whatsoever. Instead of straps, they have a skin-friendly silicone adhesive that you can reuse up to 20 times, and reviewers describe the fabric as similar to "an actual pair of microfiber underwear."

8 This Brilliant Bra That Has Extra-High Sides For Sleeveless Shirts Olga No Side Effects Underwire Contour Bra (Sizes 36C-44D) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Using high sidebands, an extra stretchy smoothing fabric, and contoured cups, the Olga No Side Effects bra is designed for an ultra-streamlined appearance under clothing. It also has front-adjustable straps for convenience and flat underwire that cradles your chest from center to sides. One reviewer writes: "I love this bra...the sides go up far enough under my pit so that I don't have to wear a tank under some of my navy sleeveless shirts because the armpits are too big - a great find for those hot days when you don't want an extra layer."

11 This Ingenious Bra That Helps You Correct Your Posture Playtex Front Close Back Support Posture Bra (Sizes 36B-46DD) $13 Amazon See on Amazon To reduce back strain and correct posture, the Playtex posture bra has an elastic X back to pull shoulders back and together. It also has magic rings technology in the cups to help with lift and side support, and the wire-free design and thick padded straps ensure that you stay comfortable all day long. Reviewers recommend sizing a cup up: "These bras are amazing!! They fit really well with the one cup size up and are so comfortable! "

12 This Comfy Pair That Prevents Chafing Undersummers Lace Shortlette (Sizes S-4XL) $29 Amazon See on Amazon Because they're seam-free, non-constricting, and cover thigh skin, these Undersummers lace shortlettes prevent chafing and rubbing under dresses and skirts. That being said, they're also soft and breathable, so you stay cool despite the extra fabric. People love the lace accents and say they stay put without rolling up or down. They also don't compress, so they're extra comfortable.

13 These Padded Panties That Give Your Butt Some Lift KSKshape Seamless Butt Lifter Panties (Sizes S-2XL) $13 Amazon See on Amazon This unique pair of butt lifter panties has removable pads and quality fabric to accentuate your rear end. The body-hugging design provides a seamless look under clothing, and the soft material is breathable and comfortable. Reviewers comment that they "don't ride up or bind" like other brands. The pads are also easy to remove and the underwear is machine-washable.

17 These Antimicrobial Mesh Panties That Stay Dry And Fresh For Longer ExOfficio Give-N-Go Bikini Briefs (Sizes XS-XXL) $8 Amazon See on Amazon If you don't have access to a washing machine for whatever reason, these ExOfficio Give-N-Go briefs are a must. The breathable mesh allows for optimal airflow and sweat-wicking abilities while the antimicrobial treatment reduces odors for long-term wear. They also dry super quick, are really durable, and are super easy to wash for travel, camping, workouts, or hikes.

19 This Drawstring Bra That Adds Two Cup Sizes Without Padding Add Two Cups Unpadded Bra (Sizes 32A-38C) $13 Amazon See on Amazon This unique drawstring bra creates the illusion of adding two whole cup sizes, and it does so without any lining or seams. Instead, the rounded cups, wide band, and middle string pull breasts upwards and together while plunging in the center for lower necklines. It also comes in eight pretty designs and reviewers are raving, "This is literally a life changing bra."