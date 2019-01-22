23 Weird Bras & Underwear On Amazon That Are Actually Genius
When you get dressed in the morning, you probably don't think twice about your bras or underwear. Neither a stretchy triangle with three holes or a sling with padded cups are anything to write home about. Wrong. Amazon is loaded with weird but genius bras and underwear that are vastly improving upon your standard undergarment designs, and people are pretty psyched about it.
At first glance, these bizarre pairs of underwear and unusual bra designs might baffle you a bit. Upon closer examination, however, you'll find that people are buying them for a solid reason: whether they're extra comfortable, especially well-designed, or because they have unique features, they're making life just a little bit easier for those who wear them.
Personally, if one product solves multiple problems, I'm sold — and that goes double for articles of clothing. Whereas I used to struggle to find comfortable bras and practical panties in the department store, the internet has created a whole new platform for niche undergarments. Now you can wear any kind of neckline while your bra stays virtually invisible, prevent leaks from your period, and even store your liquor right next to your chest. Intrigued? I don't blame you — these are some of the weirdest, most brilliant bras and underwear you'll ever see.
1This Bra With Multiple Hidden Pockets For Festivals, Travel, Or Jogs
Whether you're at the beach, a festival, or the airport, this Travel Bra Co. bra is both comfortable and unbelievably practical. It has multiple secret pockets for your keys, cards, and cash, as well as an additional drop-down pocket that'll fit your phone or passport. You can even use it as a "drinking bra" to keep all your essentials on you without having to worry about a bag, or as a key-holding sports bra for jogs.
2These Genius Briefs With A Hidden Pocket For Your Valuables (Or Liquor)
These Speakeasy briefs are ideal for travel, music festivals, concerts, or weddings. That's because, in addition to their soft, luxurious blend of stretchy fabrics like cotton and spandex, they have a hidden pocket in front. It's big enough to discreetly store your phone, money, wallet, passport, or hip flask, and there's even a zipper to ensure safe keeping.
3A Reliable Adhesive Bra For Those Tricky Outfits
I bought my first adhesive bra over a year ago, and I'm still continuously amazed by how effortlessly it pairs with bridesmaids dresses, backless outfits, and things I wear every day. Due to its unique comfortable cups, it provides support and coverage while remaining backless and strapless. It stays up using a strong adhesive that can be washed and reused, and the drawstrings allow you a bit more control over the push-up effect.
4These Breathable Bamboo Undies That Stretch To Fit Your Body
Bamboo products are on the rise for a reason: not only are they naturally antibacterial, but they're also softer, more absorbent, and more breathable than cotton. These TEERFU briefs are made from 95 percent bamboo fiber and have a stretchy fit to stay comfortable no matter what. Consequently, they're also great for people who hate getting skin indentations from their underwear.
5These Absorbent Organic Period Panties That Prevent Leaks
These full-coverage period panties are made from extra-absorbent cotton to soak up moisture and leaks. In addition to their body-hugging design, they're also stretchy in all the right places to move with you, whether you're sleeping, working, or exercising. They can be used alongside pads or tampons, and people say they're soft, fit well, and wash easily. One reviewer writes: "I especially love that they are made out of organic cotton and are easy to wash."
6This Pair Of Carbon Underwear That Actually Neutralizes Odors
These Shreddies are made from a special carbon filter material (the same stuff used in chemical warfare suits). As a result, they actually absorb odors from flatulence, and the smells then become trapped and neutralized by the fabric. Reviewers are using words like "genius," "life-changing," and "effective."
7These Adhesive Panties If You're Dealing With Sheer, Thin Fabric
When you're dealing with tight dresses and sheer fabrics, you might think your only option is to go commando. Braza strapless panties give you a little extra coverage without any lines whatsoever. Instead of straps, they have a skin-friendly silicone adhesive that you can reuse up to 20 times, and reviewers describe the fabric as similar to "an actual pair of microfiber underwear."
8This Brilliant Bra That Has Extra-High Sides For Sleeveless Shirts
Using high sidebands, an extra stretchy smoothing fabric, and contoured cups, the Olga No Side Effects bra is designed for an ultra-streamlined appearance under clothing. It also has front-adjustable straps for convenience and flat underwire that cradles your chest from center to sides. One reviewer writes: "I love this bra...the sides go up far enough under my pit so that I don't have to wear a tank under some of my navy sleeveless shirts because the armpits are too big - a great find for those hot days when you don't want an extra layer."
9This Strapless With An Interesting Shape, So It Actually Stays Up
Because of its unique hand-shaped cups, this Wonderbra strapless bandeau bra is designed to actually stay up. It also has silicone piping and a wide structured band that prevents slipping. "Super comfortable, seamless, and stays up," says one reviewer. "The best strapless bra I've ever owned!"
10This Convertible Plunge Bra That You Can Wear So Many Different Ways
The Nature Essentials plunge bra can be worn six different ways to suit virtually any outfit. The convertible straps can be adjusted for conventional, halter, or crisscross designs, and the band can be extended so you can wrap it around again, or pull it downward for low backs. Finally, the deep U style and wide-set straps stay out of the way for extra low necklines.
11This Ingenious Bra That Helps You Correct Your Posture
To reduce back strain and correct posture, the Playtex posture bra has an elastic X back to pull shoulders back and together. It also has magic rings technology in the cups to help with lift and side support, and the wire-free design and thick padded straps ensure that you stay comfortable all day long. Reviewers recommend sizing a cup up: "These bras are amazing!! They fit really well with the one cup size up and are so comfortable! "
12This Comfy Pair That Prevents Chafing
Because they're seam-free, non-constricting, and cover thigh skin, these Undersummers lace shortlettes prevent chafing and rubbing under dresses and skirts. That being said, they're also soft and breathable, so you stay cool despite the extra fabric. People love the lace accents and say they stay put without rolling up or down. They also don't compress, so they're extra comfortable.
13These Padded Panties That Give Your Butt Some Lift
This unique pair of butt lifter panties has removable pads and quality fabric to accentuate your rear end. The body-hugging design provides a seamless look under clothing, and the soft material is breathable and comfortable. Reviewers comment that they "don't ride up or bind" like other brands. The pads are also easy to remove and the underwear is machine-washable.
14This Stabilizing Sports Bra For Runners With Larger Cup Sizes
With front-adjust straps, an internal chafe-free frame, and breathable mesh panels, this New Balance sports bra already has some great features. Throw in the stabilizing fabric and molded wire-free cups that stop all bouncing, and reviewers are thrilled: "This is the only running bra I wear. It's the absolute BEST. I'm a 36DD...I can run for miles and everything stays in place."
15This Comfy Bra With Pockets So You Can Customize Your Own Padding
Ever wish you could adjust the padding on your favorite bra depending on the outfit? The Intimate Portal Anabel bra lets you do just that. Its non-wired cool mesh fabric has pockets where the padding should be, so you can insert removable pads, breast forms, or whatever else you want. It also has wide sidebands, V-shaped non-slip straps, and gorgeous lace-overlay cups.
16This Chill Bra Designed To Keep You Cool, Dry, And Chafe-Free In Hot Weather
The Olga Play It Cool contour bra is specifically designed to keep you cool and dry in the hottest weather, and helps prevent dreaded boob sweat. The Chill Fx lining in the cups allows for airflow and wicks moisture away from the body, while the set-in wire-free design keeps you lifted and supported without chafing. It also has wider straps for extra comfort.
17These Antimicrobial Mesh Panties That Stay Dry And Fresh For Longer
If you don't have access to a washing machine for whatever reason, these ExOfficio Give-N-Go briefs are a must. The breathable mesh allows for optimal airflow and sweat-wicking abilities while the antimicrobial treatment reduces odors for long-term wear. They also dry super quick, are really durable, and are super easy to wash for travel, camping, workouts, or hikes.
18This Wire-Free Bra That Shapes, Lifts, And Supports Like It Has Underwire
For people with bigger breasts, wire-free bras don't always do the trick. Warner's Cloud 9 bra is here to change that. "Honestly, I'll never buy an underwire bra ever again," says one of 800+ reviews. It shapes and supports with contoured cups and side/bottom padding, which lifts the breasts to fill the bra. The straps are front-adjustable for added convenience, and it comes in a ton of gorgeous colors, all with sleek fabric that won't show under clothes.
19This Drawstring Bra That Adds Two Cup Sizes Without Padding
This unique drawstring bra creates the illusion of adding two whole cup sizes, and it does so without any lining or seams. Instead, the rounded cups, wide band, and middle string pull breasts upwards and together while plunging in the center for lower necklines. It also comes in eight pretty designs and reviewers are raving, "This is literally a life changing bra."
20These Strapless And Backless Bra With A Push-Up Effect
Whether it's an outfit with no back or a plunging neckline, the Holly O Oolala backless pushup stays hidden while offering invisible support. It has adhesive wings and cups that are designed to prevent slippage, and the padded lined material helps to bring your chest up and together for an emphasized look if that's what you're interested in. It even has a removable clear halter strap for extra security.
21These Practically Invisible Panties That Overcome VPL
Hundreds of reviewers are loving these Jockey hip briefs because they're virtually invisible underneath clothing. The combination of Tactel and Lycra offer a silky smooth feel that glides against other fabrics, and the unique binding stretches with your skin to prevent any panty lines. They come in tons of different colors (including multiple skin tones), and people are also calling them "the most comfortable panties" they've ever put on.
22This Minimizer Bra That Supports Without Any Wires Or Padding At All
This WingsLove comfort minimizer bra has nearly 700 reviews for a reason: its unique features come together to create a bra that's skin-friendly, breathable, and supportive, all without wires. Full-coverage stitching and thick padded straps lift and shape while the no-padding material feels like you're not even wearing anything. Basically, if you're looking for support without any of the added fluff and volume, this one's for you.
23This Sports Bra That Utilizes Underwire For Incredible Support
Underwire is typically found on your everyday bras, but people are calling this Triumph wired sports bra "the best sports bra [they've] ever tried" because it's "soft, comfortable and supportive...to accommodate a good fit." The underwire is surrounded by padding and stretch fabric so it stays comfortable during your most intense workouts, and the high-impact cups keep things in place during high-intensity training. Last but not least, there are the thick padded straps that you can rearrange to a racerback style for even better support.
