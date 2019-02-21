Spring break is the time for you to unwind and completely chill, if that's what your heart desires. It's your chance to fully recharge from the demands of school and a jam-packed schedule. You don't have to go someplace tropical in order to have an enjoyable spring break, either. Sometimes, the best vacations are the ones you take from the comforts of your own home. You'll be living your best staycation life, and will likely still post a bunch of pics of your spring break. Therefore, you'll need some Instagram captions for spring break at home so that your friends know just how much fun you're having.

A spring break staycay is way more fun than you may think it would be. You can kick back, read some books, catch up on your shows, and cuddle with your furry friends. You'll have all the alone time you could possibly want, and it'll give you a chance to catch up on some much-needed sleep. There's nothing quite like coming home and staying in to make you feel totally relaxed.

So, if you don't have any major travel plans for spring break this year, don't worry. Your spring break will be just as memorable as anyone else's, and you're going to have a wonderful time.

1. "The good thing about a staycation is that I'm not doing sh*t today."

2. "If you need me, I'll be in my PJs working through my list on Netflix."

3. "Relax, renew, refresh."

4. "Sometimes, you just need to disconnect and enjoy your own company."

5. "A little alone time is all you need."

6. "This spring break, it'll just be about me, myself, and I."

7. "Pajamas. All day."

8. "Today I don't feel like doing anything, I just wanna lay in my bed. Don't feel like picking up my phone, so leave a message at the tone." — Bruno Mars, "The Lazy Song"

9. "Thank you for your message, but I'm currently out of office."

10. "Say yes to new adventures. Like the next show on my Netflix queue."

11. "My goal is to build a life I don't need a vacation from." — Rob Hill Sr.

12. "When in doubt, staycation."

13. "Turning my phone off, baiiii."

14. "Staycation mood."

15. "The best journey always takes us home."

16. "Home is where the heart — and Netflix — is."

17. "She was an adventurer at heart; but oh how she loved drinking this tea from this mug in this chair. Oh how she loved to be home."

18. "Thinking about visiting wine country. And by that I mean I mean my couch and a bottle opener."

19. "All I need is a little R&R."

20. "Here's to books, the cheapest vacation you can buy." — Charlaine Harris

21. "I just need some time in a beautiful place to clear my head. And that beautiful place just so happens to be my couch."

22. "There's no place like home." — Dorothy, The Wizard of Oz

23. "Vacation mode: On."