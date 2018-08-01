23 Flirty Instagram Captions For Your Innocent Heartbreaker Snaps

Current mood: flirty as hell. Your Instagram account should highlight your passions, personality, and creativity — and let's face it, most of us love to get a little flirty every now and then. Whether it's a cute candid of you smiling in a flower field or blowing kisses to the lens, flirty Instagram captions are only going to showcase those innocent heartbreaker vibes.

Maybe you haven't delved into the whole Sinstagram thing, but you want to post a pic or two that are artsy thirst traps (hoping that your new bae will see them and double tap). I mean, it is your page, so you should feel free to spread your wings and fly. Be subtle and sweet, or confident and sexy. Whatever duo of emotions you feel like putting together should suffice as flirty, if that's the overall goal for your next picture.

Capture your perception of flirtation in its truest form and share it with your followers. I'm no fortune teller, but I have a feeling with any of these 23 captions, your pic is going to rack up those double clicks in just about no time.

1. "You couldn't handle me even if I came with instructions." — Unknown

2. "Smile. It's the second best thing you can do with your lips." — Jill Shalvis

3. "There's always a wild side to an innocent face." — Unknown

4. "In a room full of art, I would still stare at you." — Unknown

5. "As beautiful on the inside as I am on the outside." — Unknown

6. "I promise I am not what you're used to." — Unknown

7. "By the way, I'm wearing the smile you gave me." — Unknown

8. "Maybe she’s born with it... maybe it’s an Instagram filter." — Unknown

9. "She's a good girl whose favorite things are bad." — J. Iron Word

10. "You're cute. Can I keep you?" — Unknown

11. "Can I tie your shoes? I don't want you falling for anyone else." — Unknown

12. "Let me touch your shirt so I can tell you if it's boyfriend material." — Unknown

13. "She learned to say things with her eyes that others waste time putting into words." — Corey Ford

14. "Beauty is power; a smile is its sword." — Charles Reade

15. "Flirting is a woman’s trade, one must keep in practice." — Charlotte Brontë

16. "Oops! I forgot my cell number. Could I borrow yours?" — Unknown

17. "Make them stop and stare. The world is your stage." — Unknown

18. "They say good things come with time, and that's why I'm always late." — Unknown

19. "Life is short. Make every hair flip count." — Unknown

20. "Sometimes you gotta be a beauty and a beast." — Nicki Minaj

21. "Besides chocolate, you're my favorite." — Unknown

22. "No need to compare. I'm me for the long run." — Unknown

23. "Sometimes pictures are like a song you can't get out of your head." — Unknown