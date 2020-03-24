If your conversations with your crush are starting to feel a little stale, I'm going to suggest you try asking them these 22 "This Or That" questions to inject some life back into your text thread. Heck, maybe your conversation with your crush isn't even dry because it hasn't even begun! In that case, what better way to strike up a question with your crush than by sending them a fun "this or that" question?! Spoiler: The answer is none. There is no better way.

The beauty of a "this or that" question is that, in addition to just being a really fun way to pass the time, it's a fantastic low-stakes way to really get to know your crush. Are they more of a fan of The Office or Parks and Recreation? Are they more West Coast or East Coast? Do they have any of the same interests as you? Are they appalled by the same things as you? Are they excited by the same things as you? This is your chance to find out.

Oh, and, while you're asking them all of these questions, make sure to have them ask you some questions in return. Why not make a fun game out of it, amiright?

Would you rather be Michael Scott's assistant or Leslie Knope's? Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In other words, are you going to be binging The Office or Parks and Recreation next time you hang out?

Are you more Team Shake Shack or Team In N Out? In other words, are they more East Coast fancy or West Coast casual?

Speaking of teams, are you Team Taylor Swift or Team KimYe? Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Very important if you're a Swifty or a Kardashian stan.

When it comes to pantry staples, are you more of a mac and cheese or tuna salad person? If you guys are isolating together, you need to know what you'll be munching on.

Who are you turning to for cooking tips these days: Alison Roman or Martha Stewart? Are they more old school or modern?

Would you rather be adopted by Moira and John Rose or Jocelyn and Roland Schitt? Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Honestly, there's no wrong answer here.

Would you rather snuggle on the couch and watch 'The Irishman' or 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'? This question is two-fold. First, are they a rom-com person or a mob movie person? Second, are they the type of person who's willing to invest four hours in a movie?

Which is more absurd: Jessica from 'Love Is Blind' feeding her dog wine or Carole from 'Tiger King' feeding her husband to her tigers? I mean, how can you even consider dating someone without knowing their stance on Jessica.

Speaking of 'Tiger King,' would you rather be a tiger in the hands of Joe Exotic or Carole? These are the sorts of questions that need answering.

Are you more concerned about Coachella being canceled or The Olympics? Were they going to Coachella? Were they going to The Olympics? If they were going to either, what were they the most excited to watch? Think of all the potential talking points here!

Would you rather stream a workout class or a museum tour? Whichever they choose, you can then let the conversation flow to which workout class they'd like to stream or which museum tour they'd like to take.

Do you prefer FaceTime or House Party for your socially isolated hangouts? I, personally, prefer House Party for the games. But, hey, maybe your crush loves the way everyone's faces float around on FaceTime.

Would you rather run out to get Taco Bell or order Domino's delivery? Very important for if and when you one day get hungry for some late night food with them.

Are you more of a sucker for French kisses or French fries? Fuh-lirty! But also, like, an actually tough question.

If they were taking in third roommates, would you rather move in with Rachel and Monica or Joey and Chandler? Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images One of the more difficult questions for any big Friends fans out there. On the one hand, Joey and Chandler's apartment would objectively be more fun. But Rachel and Monica's would definitely be cleaner and more organized. What does your crush prefer? Messy fun or clean order?

Are you more interested in starting the new Netflix show 'Tiger King' or the new FX show 'Dave'? I personally love Dave, but I get why Tiger King is all the hype right now.

Are you going to follow Tom Brady to Tampa or stick with Bill Belichick in Boston? Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images This question obvi only applies to fans of Brady. But there are lots of fans of Brady out there. If your crush is one of them do some digging to see if they're more loyal to Boston or to Brady.

Were you more Team Barb or Team Madison? Then ask why! Lots of intel here on their values.

You can hoard one drug store item without harming anyone. Do you choose hand soap or toilet paper? Here's to hoping they choose whichever item you don't and the two of you can be fully stocked for the next Apocalypse.

Would you rather have Kris Jenner or Scooter Braun as your manager? Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In other words, they have some musical bones in their body or are they just trying to be famous?

Is your post-breakup energy more Hannah Ann Sluss or Vanessa Hudgens? Both are great. No wrong answer here.