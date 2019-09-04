If there’s one franchise that truly defines my childhood years, it’s Harry Potter. I grew up on the stories of Ron, Harry, and Hermione, and I used to dream about the day I’d get my Hogwarts acceptance letter in the mail. No matter how much time passes, I’ll always feel a connection to the world J.K. Rowling created. And I’m not the only one — these photos of Harry Potter-inspired weddings will make any OG fan believe in magic again.

One of the defining characteristics of the Harry Potter universe is Rowling’s unbelievable attention to detail. From spells to potions to secret societies, she thought of every single facet of that mysterious world. It makes total sense that the theme works well for a wedding — what other chance is there to incorporate so many tiny, intricate details into an event? Some couples bond over their love for all things Harry Potter, and they decide to work the stories into their wedding day. It’s no small feat to make your wedding feel like a day at Hogwarts, but these photos will remind you of everything you ever loved about the Harry Potter series. Looking at them brings me right back into the pages of those books, anxiously awaiting the next chapter.