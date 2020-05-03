There's no better time machine than a good throwback movie. Putting on one of your favorite films from yesteryear can instantly transport you back to your childhood, and that is especially enticing during stressful times. Luckily, Netflix is stocked with tons of past favorites that are guaranteed to have you happily reminiscing about the good old days. Check out these nostalgic movies on Netflix in 2020 next time you need some feel-good, old-school vibes.

For most people, movies were a huge part of adolescence. From Nickelodeon's animated kids' movies to the iconic teen movies on Disney Channel to the unforgettable comedies and dramas that dominated the box office, being a kid in the '90s and early 2000s was oftentimes defined by movie nights with friends. Now, watching whatever movie you want is easier than ever, thanks to the prevalence of streaming services. This year, Netflix has really been stepping up its game by adding some beloved throwback movies to its collection, so taking a trip down memory lane is simple. The only problem is choosing the perfect movie to make you feel like a kid again. This roundup of all the nostalgic films available on Netflix in 2020 will be your roadmap to finding your next watch.

1. 'Space Jam' Warner Bros. It was a crossover that nobody expected, but Michael Jordan's team-up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes went down in history as a cult classic. The zany movie is packed with celebrity cameos, nonsensical antics, and a climactic basketball game with aliens. What more could you want?

2. 'Good Burger' Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were a huge part of children's comedy, thanks to starring roles in All That and their own show, Kenan and Kel. But perhaps their greatest achievement was turning their popular All That sketch into its own feature-length movie. Good Burger is filled with goofy jokes, and it is a total time warp for anyone who remembers watching it as a kid.

3. 'It Takes Two' The '90s just wouldn't have been the same without the Olsen twins. Mary-Kate and Ashley starred in a ton of movies together throughout the years, and their first theatrical release, It Takes Two, is available to stream on Netflix. It Takes Two has essentially the same plot as another throwback classic, The Parent Trap, so it's a perfect choice if you already know you love that movie.

4. 'Scary Movie' The first of many comedies spoofing major releases, Scary Movie manages to stand on its own as a highly quotable cult classic. The comedy went on to be just as iconic as the movies it parodied, which included Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

5. 'Stuart Little' Sony Pictures I know this is a movie about a talking mouse, so there's not much reason involved here, but it still feels truly wild that a human family would go to an orphanage and choose to adopt a mouse as their son. Watching Stuart Little as a kid, though, it all made sense. This would probably be a pretty fun movie to rewatch as an adult now that it's on Netflix.

6. 'The First Wives Club' A classic comedy all about a trio of women teaming up to get revenge on their ex-husbands, The First Wives Club manages to be both laugh-out-loud hilarious and empowering at the same time. Plus, you just can't beat Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton (plus a young Sarah Jessica Parker) when it comes to iconic actors.

7. 'Home Alone' Has anyone in the world not seen Home Alone? There's a reason the Christmas comedy is a year-round favorite — it's filled with charm, jokes, and so much physical comedy.

8. 'The Rugrats Movie' Rugrats was a fixture for any kid with Nickelodeon, so it was a big deal when the cartoon babies got their first movie. The Rugrats Movie introduced Tommy Pickles' little brother Dil into the family, and also included a scene in the woods that might still scare your inner child.

9. 'Groundhog Day' Bill Murray has given fans so many memorable comedy films throughout the years, but perhaps his most iconic is Groundhog Day. But unlike reliving the same day over and over again, rewatching the 1993 classic is just as fun no matter how many times you see it.

10. 'Tarzan' Disney There is nothing like a Disney movie to really take you back to your childhood, and Tarzan is one of the best options there is. Not only is the story of an aristocratic woman falling for a man raised by gorillas thrilling, but the movie is also filled with iconic music by Phil Collins.

11. 'Can't Hardly Wait' The '90s were really the heyday of teen comedies, and Can't Hardly Wait is one of the most fun to rewatch. Set entirely at a graduation party, the comedy jumps through nearly every high school stereotype with a cute love story at its center.

12. 'My Girl' An adorable love story between two 11-year-olds with an infamously sad ending, My Girl was built to tug at every viewer's heartstrings. The 1991 coming-of-age drama was the first major role for Veep star Anna Chlumsky, and she starred opposite Macaulay Culkin, who was fresh off of Home Alone.

13. 'Hook' Peter Pan may be a classic, but its live-action followup movie is just as beloved for anyone who grew up with it. Robin Williams plays an adult version of Peter in the sequel, who returns to Neverland to save his friends and rediscover his imagination.

14. 'A Little Princess' Based on a century-old story that has been adapted into multiple films, 1995's version of A Little Princess stands out as one of the most beloved retellings. The movie about a young girl making the most of her time at boarding school despite a wicked headmistress is an emotional powerhouse that will definitely leave any viewer in tears.

15. 'Spy Kids' Dimension Films There's no denying Spy Kids is absolutely iconic. Filled with fantastical gadgets, some impressive celebrity cameos, and a ton of witty banter, Carmen and Juni Cortez's mission to rescue their parents is a ton of fun — although, those Thumb-Thumbs are honestly pretty nightmare-inducing. Along with the original movie, the video game-themed third Spy Kids movie and the spinoff fourth movie are also available on Netflix, but unfortunately the beloved second film is not.

16. 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' One of the best teen comedies of all time, Ferris Bueller's Day Off is all about the thrill of skipping school to goof off with friends. Matthew Broderick's quick-witted, devil-may-care portrayal of Ferris Bueller is loaded with charisma, and his charm is a big part of why the film is so rewatchable.

17. 'National Treasure' It's never a bad time to watch Nicolas Cage steal the Declaration of Independence. Whether you are a history buff, someone who loves puzzles, or just really into adventure movies, National Treasure really does it all, and it's just as much fun to rewatch for the hundredth time as it is to see it for the first time ever.

18. 'Just Friends' One of Ryan Reynolds' first starring roles, Just Friends is an over-the-top rom-com that is heavy on the com. The movie is about a suave womanizer who tries to win over his high school crush from back in the day when he was an awkward outcast. The real scene-stealer, though, is Anna Faris as a maniacal pop star.

19. 'Hitch' Most people think of Will Smith as an action star these days, but he showed off his comedy chops as a "date doctor" in Hitch. The rom-com is filled with laugh-out-loud moments, but also has plenty of heart.

20. 'Sleepover' MGM Distribution The perfect girls' night in flick, Sleepover is a fun coming-of-age movie about a group of best friends who compete against the popular mean girls at their middle school in a cross-town scavenger hunt. Another part of the fun of watching Sleepover is that it's filled with now-famous actors before they got their big breaks, including as Evan Peters, Brie Larson, and Steve Carell.

21. 'The Adventures Of Sharkboy & Lavagirl' A movie title like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is pretty self-explanatory, and the campy superhero movie delivered a similar fantastical vibe to its sister series Spy Kids. The added bonus to rewatching Sharkboy and Lavagirl is that viewers get to see a young Taylor Lautner in his first starring role, years before he shot to fame in Twilight.