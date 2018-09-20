It's universally accepted that the best day of the week on Instagram is throwback Thursday. Not only is it fun to see your friends when they were little, but the nostalgic feels are all too real. When October rolls around, it's time to break out the old Halloween costume pics for the 'Gram. The costume choices alone are chock-full of throwbacks to your favorite cartoons and Disney movies. For all of your #TBT posts, you'll need some Instagram captions for throwback Halloween pics.

These throwbacks are a nice trip down Memory Lane. They will bring back so many memories of your trick-or-treating days, and remembering the struggle of picking out what costume to wear that year. And looking back on the old pics of your Halloween costumes is just a reminder of what a cool kid you were. (Let's be honest: You can't wait to show off your homemade Disney princess costume or the spooky pumpkin outfit your mom made you wear.) So, don't hesitate for a second before using any of these 21 captions. After posting, sit back and watch those sweet likes start rolling in like Halloween candy.

1. "Take me away to better days." — Natasha Bedingfield, "Pocketful Of Sunshine"

2. “For some of us, Halloween is everyday.” ― Tim Burton

3. "Some nights I wish I could go back in life. Not to change sh*t, just to feel a couple things twice." — Drake, "6PM in New York"

4. "When I was little I didn't care about things like what to wear, my parents dressed me. Looking back at some of my old pictures, it's obvious that my parents didn't care, either." — Unknown

5. "I used to be a superhero." — Ani DiFranco, "Superhero"

6. "I'll take a one way ticket back to the '90s, please." — Unknown

7. "Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat if you don't, I don't care. I'll pull down your underwear!" — "Trick or Treat, Smell My Feet"

8. "I am my own ghost, haunting the memories I love the most." — Unknown

9. "Wicked never looked so cute." — Unknown

10. "They say, 'If you've got it, haunt it.' Clearly, I've been haunting it for years." — Unknown

11. "A wee bit wicked." — Unknown

12. "Still looking for the house with the fun size candy bars." — Unknown

13. "I'm a mouse... duh." — Mean Girls

14. "I've been creepin' it real for years." — Unknown

15. "Witch better have my candy." — Unknown

16. "I put a curse on whoever gave me a toothbrush for Halloween." — Unknown

17. "Fangs for the memories." — Unknown

18. "I'm only a little bit batty." — Unknown

19. "I think we can all agree that I was un-boo-lievably cute." — Unknown

20. "I hope you find this #tbt humerus." — Unknown

21. "The farther we've gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we've come to need Halloween." — Paula Curan