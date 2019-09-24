21 Instagram Captions For Boston That'll Make You Fall For The City

Going to college in Boston gifted me with some of the best experiences of my life. It's where I met my boyfriend of four years (We now live together in LA.) and my best friend who I'm about to go on a trip to Greece with. I have enough photos to fills dozens of memory cards and inside jokes that will last a lifetime. Boston is a magical city filled with incredible food, awesome people, beautiful brownstones, and so much culture. Whether you live there full-time, go to school there, or you're planning on visiting sometime soon, these Instagram captions for Boston are perfect for you to use on your feed.

Whether you're biking along the Charles River, strolling through the Public Garden, shopping on Charles Street, brunching on Newbury Street, snapping pics on Acorn Street, or catching a game at Fenway Park, there's no shortage of things to photograph when you're wandering around Boston. The city really is as scenic and stunning as the movies and photos portray, and you'll definitely be able to find a ton of things to do when you're out and about. The city looks dreamy during every season — even in the winter. (To be honest, pretty much everything covered in snow looks gorgeous, but Boston is something truly extraordinary.)

So make sure you keep your camera out, snap a ton of pics, and use any of these awesome captions to document your Boston memories.

1. "Boston is a city that has the power to convince you to change what teams you root for."

2. "Party like a lob-star (roll)."

3. "Boston is actually the capital of the world." — John Krasinski

4. "Let's be honest: There's no better college town than Boston."

5. "Oh, Boston, you're my home." — The Standells, "Dirty Water"

6. "Here for the clam chowder and lobster rolls."

7. "Just a girl with her daily cup of Dunkin'." (This one is perfect for a pic of you holding up your Dunkin' cup against the brownstones on Beacon Hill.)

8. "Menu for the day: a Dunkin' breakfast sandwich, lobster roll, and cannoli from Modern Pastry. Duh."

9. "Brunching on Newbury Street never gets old."

10. "Current situation: relaxing on the Esplanade... do not disturb."

11. "Pics on Acorn Street or it didn't happen."

12. "You know, Boston people are full of sauce." — Ellen Pompeo

13. "Boston cream pie is life."

14. "Dunkin' is what's getting me through finals week."

15. "I love Boston; it's like Paris." — Tyra Banks

16. "There's nothing more beautiful than a walk down the Charles in the fall."

17. "No, mom, I haven't picked up a Boston accent yet."

18. "If you haven't taken pics on Acorn Street, strolled through the Public Garden, or kayaked on the Charles, do you actually live in Boston?"

19. "Oh my cod."

20. "I don't always make a fish pun. But when I do, I do it just for the halibut."

21. "Oh ship, it's officially the weekend."