2018 Makeup Trends Predict Graphic Liner Will Fly Wings To New Heights

Winged liner is exceptionally powerful — whether you want to feel fierce AF or actually ward off unwanted glances from strangers. Ditto for seducing literally anyone you want. If you love a serious cat eye, then bust out your fave liquid liner because 2018 makeup trends predict that big, bold, graphic liner will be a ubiquitous trend this upcoming year. Can I get a collective yassssss?

A few months back, Lady Gaga's makeup artist and Marc Jacobs Beauty ambassador, Sarah Tanno, began drawing giant rounded glittery wings on the star for the first leg of her Joanne tour. Shortly after, makeup artist Pat McGrath created a similar bulbous liner look for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 show. Around the same time, Marc Jacobs unveiled overdrawn, sharp-as-a-needle wings during his 2018 runway show. In the time since, numerous designers and cosmetic brands have launched campaigns featuring cat eyes so intense, they're practically jaguar eyes. Rawr.

While some designers have taken a more restrained approach, showcasing colorful liner accents under or around the lashline itself, others have shown no mercy when it comes to playing up eyes with loads of black liner. Whether the focus dramatique, or casually understated, you can bet all eyes will be pointed toward liner in 2018.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the look for the 2018 Ulla Johnson show, models sported small dashes of white liquid liner underneath the lower lashline. The effect was a wide-eyed doe look, much different from the classic fierceness of the casual cat eye.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the Jill Stuart show, the focus was also on the lower lashline, but this time models sported a bold black dask stretching from the center of the lower lashline outward, like a reverse kitten flick.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moschino, Carolina Herrera, and Oscar de la Renta kept it effortless and classy AF with elegant and petite wings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta opted for a smoldering effect by smoking out the lower lashline, while Moschino kept the eye open, playful, and innocent, leaving the lower lashline blank.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether paired with the leather and S&M-lite gear of the Moschino show, or contrasted with the pastel elegance of Herrara's clothes, the understated graphic liner gave each look a playful edge.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jason Wu and Tom Ford's models sported big, bold, unapologetic wings. The lines were thick and then wings were more blunt than sharp. Because the wings were so intense, the skin for both shows was kept clean, bright, and naturally glowy.

TBH I think this might be the fiercest Kendall Jenner has ever looked.

Miu Miu also followed suit with bold wings along the upper lashline, but here you can see a movement from rounded shapes to sharp points. The Pat McGrath-crafted line focused mostly on the outer corner of the eye and took and immediate and drastic bold swoop upward.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs really took his wings to the next level. The lines were thick and deliberate, encircling the entire expanse of the eye.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the models wore soft pink frilly numbers, the liner gave them a dramatic rocker flare that intensified their steely model-esque stares.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fendi really took the 2018 graphic liner trend and ran with it. The line was thick, covering the entire expanse of the model's eyelid. The line extended all the way up toward the brow, nearly crossing the tail. There's no denying Bella Hadid looks rad AF wearing this larger-than-life look. Though liner can sometimes run the risk of making eyes look smaller, this insanely large wing actually opens up the eye and makes it look much bigger.

If you love your wings and want to amp it up for 2018, then the graphic liner trend is waiting for you. The only limit is your imagination...and the amount of ink in your liquid liner pen.