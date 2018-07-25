Lucite earrings had a huge resurgence this summer, as did statement earrings that were so bold and big that they bordered on kitschy. 2018 fall jewelry trends are equally as extreme in all the best ways but center much more on gold and silver metals than they do on colorful or transparent acrylic materials. They're also all about extreme proportions and reimagined throwback styles, so get ready to overhaul your accessories collection.

Based on the fall 2018 runways, I put together a list of five of the coolest and most wearable accessories trends as dictated by brands including Chanel, Dolce & Gabanna, Prabal Gurung, Balenciaga, Chloé, and the like. In other words, they were championed by some of the biggest and most influential names in fashion so you know they're going to blow up. Check them out below and pick your top one or two favorites, then style them in your own way. Retailers like ASOS, Urban Outfitters, and Zara will undoubtedly be coming out with affordable iterations soon, so keep your eyes peeled.

Oversized Chainlink Chokers

Chokers have been back in for a handful of seasons now but this fall they're taking on a super bold, super edgy appearance. Designers including Chloé, Balenciaga, Nicopanda, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana all sent iterations of the necklace down their runway in thick, oversized chainlink form. Pair yours with a ruffled blouse or floral dress for a melding of styles that balance one another out perfectly.

Singular Statement Earring

Rocking one giant and eye-catching earring and one that is decidedly more subtle (or simply not there at all!) will be the gutsy style move for fall. Designers including Chanel, Jacquemus, Roksanda, Dries Van Noten, Prabal Gurung, and Carven all sent unevenly accessorized models down their runways. I love the trend for the intrigue and creativity that it elicits.

Body Chains

Yes, you read that right! Another '90s-era jewelry trend is back but this one comes in a much more delicate, sometimes dazzling form. Body chains criss-crossed the abdomens, shoulders, and waists of models walking for Gucci, Area, and Jacquemus, both outside and beneath clothing. This is a super sexy jewelry trend that I can't wait to try, especially during a beach vacation.

Brooches

If you have access to your grandma's old costume jewelry, you might want to pull it out before September. Brooches in every form, from the super blinged out to the sleek and minimal, are back thanks to the likes for Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dres Van Noten, and Dolce & Gabbana. Use them to secure your scarf in place or simply pin them onto dresses, skirts, coats, hats, et cetera for an added punch of detail.

Gold Hoops 2.0

Gold hoops are a seasonal staple but for fall they're taking on a myriad of truly head-turning appearances. From the slinky-like hoops at Y/Project to the uber thick iterations at Louis Vuitton, the ways in which the standard golden O have been reimagined are truly worth marveling at.

How will you rock these trends?