20 Women Describe The Last Sext They Sent, & Hello, It's Hot In Here

Have you ever sexted someone? Have you wanted to? Maybe you would be into it, but aren’t really sure what to say. If so, I totally get it. Sometimes the best way to understand the appeal of anything sexual, including sending sexy texts, is to get a firsthand account from folks who have actually done it. So, of course, when women describe the last sext they sent online and on social media, I take note. Not only because their stories can serve as inspiration for your own sexty shenanigans — which of course they can — but also because it's just interesting.

So, is sexting graphic and intense or is it more lighthearted and flirty? Is it sending nudes or just a series of eggplants and peaches? Then answer, judging by the stories these women shared, is all of the above and more. There is no one way to sext; It really is something very personal and totally different from person to person. It can be anything from photos, to explicit instructions of what they have planned for bae later that night, to just a suggestive joke to start setting the mood. But enough of my analysis — let's see what these women said about their most recent sext, in their own words.

2. “A pic + I told him which particular sex act I was looking forward to the most the next time we hung out.” — u/childfree_IPA

Others were, uh, more direct. 3. “I want to sit on your face” — u/tc88

4. “Tonight you can be as needy as you want." —Francesca*, 25

5. “I want you to start slow, with your hands on my hips sliding me in and out of you, so I’m still being teased, only getting just a taste of you.” — Annabelle*, 24

Guille Faingold/Stocksy 6. “I want to ride you, moving in circles around your cock, and just ever so gently rubbing my clit against you.” — Mia*, 27

7. “F*ck I want you to feel how wet I am. I want you to be f*cking me and reaching around to play with my boobs.” — Haley, 25

8. ”I’d start rocking my hips, instantly moaning because you feel so good, then I’d start riding you hard.” — Megan, 25

9. “Golden Rod of Pussy Pleasure” — u/wyntay

10. “I feel it comin, babe” — u/rolyfuckingdiscopoly

Ani Dimi/Stocksy 11. “My fwb about five years ago now. We used to have plenty of steamy texting sessions... weren’t really creative, mostly just talked about our past hookups, but we had a lot of good sex together.” — u/missrex

12. “Sexted an older man (17 years my senior) about giving him oral a few months back.” — u/renrunner

When in doubt, there were always emojis. 13. “👅🍆+👅🌮 💦” —u/skellicatbones

Or even a sexy link did the trick for some folks. 14. “Does linking a post on Reddit of something sexual count?” — u/hangry_potato

And some women preferred to keep it light and just have fun with it. Santi Nunez/Stocksy 16. “To my SO: Come over tonight. I wanna boink you.” — u/mycatsnameistilly

17. “Told my dom all the other funny dom names for him I came up with.” — u/walkthewalk2400

18. “I’m not subtle. It was ‘hey I’m free tonight, wanna bang?’” — u/MadtownMaven