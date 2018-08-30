20 Witty Best Friend Quotes, Because Your 'Gram Is Brighter With Her On It

If you can't act uncontrollably silly and natural with your best friend, can you even call her your bestie? Between busting jokes, swapping secrets, and keeping your long text convo strong, you're a hilarious duo. Posting a picture of your shenanigans on the 'Gram has to include witty best friend quotes in order to be complete.

Your best friend is your partner in crime. You can act as goofy as can be, without any judgment from her. You try new things together and aren't afraid to laugh at each other. (Honestly, if you can't laugh at yourself, are you even living your best life?) Her energy matches your energy, and there are only good vibes when you hang out. TBH, you could be doing nothing at all but chilling on the couch, and you'd still be entertained as long as your main squeeze is by your side.

There's nothing like having a ride or die who doesn't take life so seriously. In your eyes, you two are the funniest people ever. And when you're together, you laugh until your stomach hurts. Those inside jokes are legendary. So, when you post a pic with your favorite person to goof off with, get witty with these 20 captions.

1. "Yes, we are aware of how obnoxious we are. No, we don't care." — Unknown

2. "I remember when my best friend was shy and quiet. I created a monster." — Unknown

3. "I don't know what's tighter, our jeans or our friendship." — Unknown

4. "Friends who slay together, stay together." — Unknown

5. "I try not to laugh at all of our jokes, but let's face it — we're hilarious." — Unknown

6. "Love you long tide." — Unknown

7. "The PB to my J." — Unknown

8. "Good friends don't let you do goofy things... alone." — Unknown

9. "I love you because you join in on my weirdness." — Unknown

10. "This lighting gives us such a best friend glow." — Unknown

11. "Never let your friends feel lonely. Disturb them all of the time." — Unknown

12. "If you fall, I will pick you up... after I finish laughing." — Unknown

13. "Squad means family, and family means no one gets left behind." — Unknown

14. "We basically have our own language that consists of facial expressions only." — Unknown

15. "I'd actually share my PSL with you. If that's not love, then I don't know what is." — Unknown

16. "My favorite kind of pain is the one in my stomach when my best friend makes me laugh so hard." — Unknown

17. "Friends buy you food. Best friends eat your food." — Unknown

18. "Looking forward to a lifetime of recalling stories differently and getting lost in new places." — Unknown

19. "That moment when you and your best friend can say one word and crack up." — Unknown

20. "Donut know what I'd do without you." — Unknown

There's nothing you can't laugh off with your best friend. She makes the good times even better.