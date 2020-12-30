After a year of Tiger Kings and Queen's Gambits, Netflix is closing out 2020 with the hottest show about royalty and nobility to date: Bridgerton. Actually, hot is an understatement. The series, based on the Julia Quinn romance novel The Duke & I, gets downright sexy. Warning: Bridgerton Season 1 spoilers follow. I mean, Episode 5 has a nearly 10-minute sex scene, while Episode 6 sees newlywed couple Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) doing it all over the house. All the steaminess clearly has fans feeling some type of way, and these tweets about Simon Basset in Bridgerton prove as much.

The key to Bridgerton's love story is that Daphne doesn't just fall for the richest guy around. He's 1813's Sexiest Man Unwed. Whether it's riding a horse, preparing for a duel, or simply lounging in a chair, Simon exudes sex appeal. And that's not taking into account his boxing hobby, which seems to require taking off his shirt with alarming regularity — or at least, when gratuitously rolling up his sleeves doesn't cut it.

The women of the ton are utterly jealous when Daphne takes Simon off the market and marries him in haste. And viewers on Twitter totally understand her decision to snatch this man up immediately.

Some people empathized with Daphne as she fell all over herself around Simon.

But other viewers took the view of those like the Featheringtons or the Cowpers: It should have been them Simon went home with. And can you blame them? Did you see the way that man licked his spoon?

But as hot as Simon might be physically, it was his actions and words that sealed the deal for everyone. After all, who wouldn't want a man who made this speech about them to the Queen of England?

It's not much of a surprise that Netflix period piece fans were left with one question:

Netflix, get on this crossover, pronto.