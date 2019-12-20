From the beginning of the new Star Wars sequel trilogy, the fandom has been divided over Kylo Ren. The former Ben Solo, son of Han and Leia, turned to the Dark Side long before the movies began. But from the beginning, some fans believed Ben could be redeemed, and Kylo and Rey were endgame. These "Reylo" fans, as they were called, got a massive boost in The Last Jedi, when it seemed Reylo could be a romance worth cheering for. But these tweets about Kylo Ren's ending in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker show that tragedy has broken hearts across the Star Wars nation.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker follow.

Star Wars fans have always wanted a good redemption story. That was the driving force behind the original trilogy: the redemption of Darth Vader by the love of his son, Luke. The tragedy behind the prequels is that love isn't enough to save Anakin. So a redemption arc for Ben Solo was always in the cards for the final trilogy's finale.

And yet, when Kylo Ren dies at Rey's hands on the ruins of the Death Star, it's a shock. She stabs him; she kills him! But then, she reaches out and heals him.

Kylo Ren is dead, but Ben Solo is alive.

Ben Solo lives so he can save Rey. At the end of the film, he returns the healing favor, bringing Rey back from the dead at the cost of his own life.

Fans were shook.

The truth was, the redemption of Ben Solo came too early in the film. If you kill off the antagonist so he can become a hero and want him to live, it has to be much closer to the end.

Ben Solo knew what he had to do. He had to die. It led to fans pouring their hearts out for him.

Also, not many people have tweeted about this, but there's a touching detail about those lightsabers and which one Rey transfers to Ben's hand from the throne room. Look closely. It's not Luke's. It's Leia's lightsaber. In the end, Ben Solo fought the Emperor using his mother's Jedi weapon.

Even though most fans smiled through their tears at the end of Ben Solo and the end of the Skywalker line, there were still a few Reylo fans who were unsatisfied that the two never got to be together.

But for most, Rey's love redeeming Ben was enough.

RIP Ben Solo, 5 ABY-35 ABY.