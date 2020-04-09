Apart from their meaningful lyrics and intense choreography, BTS is known for their bold fashion statements, as they express themselves not only through their outfits, but also their hair colors and accessories. Fans love it when the members wear something extravagant like harnesses or corsets, but since BTS looks good in everything, their casual ensembles make fans' hearts flutter too. These 20 tweets about Jimin's all-black outfit in BTS' BT21 video are proof BTS can wear anything and absolutely rock it.

Ever since BTS launched their BT21 collaboration with LINE FRIENDS in 2017, they've been gradually revealing more info about their characters' backstories on YouTube. What started out as a line of cute merchandise inspired by BTS' drawings has turned into a full-blown BT21 Universe. Fans look forward to these BT21 clips because they give background information on KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, TATA, COOKY, and VAN, like their families and how they all eventually met and became friends.

The best part is BTS came up with the ideas for their characters' backstories themselves, and LINE FRIENDS brought them to life through a cute series of animations. Like the ARMY, BTS had a lot of thoughts about the episodes, and luckily for fans, LINE shared the members' reactions in the video below.

BT21 on YouTube

For the viewing session, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all wore their casual street clothes. While all the members looked absolutely stunning, Jimin wore a black leather jacket paired with matching black pants, boots, a cap, cool orange-tinted shades, and small, silver earrings. Altogether, it just hit different, you know?

The ARMY loved everything about Jimin's outfit, and said as much on Twitter.

Seeing BTS in casual clothes is a rare opportunity for fans since they always go all-out for their performances and award show appearances. Usually, fans get insight into the members' comfortable fashion styles through their live streams and airport arrivals.

For some reason, there's just something about BTS wearing dark outfits and accessories that hits different for fans, and this is a prime example of that phenomenon.