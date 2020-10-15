Not only did BTS hit the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with an epic performance, they were nominated for a couple awards for the night. BTS took home the award for Top Social Artist and ARMYs couldn't have been more proud. Fans were convinced they BTS boys would also pick up the trophy for Top Duo/Group as well, but when the award was ultimately given to the Jonas Brothers via Twitter, they were totally thrown off. These 20 tweets about BTS' 2020 BBMAs Top Group snub explain ARMYs' confusion perfectly.

It's no secret that BTS picks up nearly every fan-voted award they're voted for thanks to their dedicated fanbase, but the BBMAs rely on a number of different factors that can get really murky. The awards are decided by analyzing a combination of record sales, online streams, touring performance, radio airplay, and social engagement. The eligibility period is also something to be considered, and given that the BBMAs were delayed, this might have contributed to ARMYs' confusion. BTS has had a STELLAR 2020, but it turns out much of their Billboard successes in the past year happened outside the 2020 BBMAs eligibility period.

This year's eligibility period ran from March 2019 to March 2020, which only included a few weeks of BTS' February 2020 release Map of the Soul: 7 being out, whereas The Jonas Brothers' June 2019 release, Happiness Begins, fell entirely within the eligibility period.

Still, when it was revealed on Twitter after the show the award had gone to the Jo Bros, fans felt some type of way.

But as they looked into what led to the Jonas Brothers' win, fans turned accepted it and turned their sights to next year.

One thing ARMYs weren't disappointed about? The show-stopping performance BTS brought to the BBMAs virtual stage. The band delivered a performance of "Dynamite" from the Seoul airport, and added a funky new twist to their hit song.