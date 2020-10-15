BTS is pretty much a staple at the Billboard Music Awards these days. In 2020, they were nominated for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group, and also stole the show with an energetic performance of "Dynamite." Fans are more than familiar with the band's popular hit, but BTS' 2020 BBMAs "Dynamite" Remix added a funky new spin to the song fans didn't expect.

It was fitting that RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed "Dynamite" at the BBMAs this year, because it's their first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit. Not only did the track hit No. 1 on the coveted chart, but it also went to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.

Ahead of their performance at the BBMAs on Wednesday, Oct. 14, the boys told Billboard in an exclusive interview video that they were "surprised, happy, and thankful" for their song becoming No. 1, calling it "an unforgettable moment." Of course, BTS didn't miss the opportunity to thank their fans for their "passion and unconditional love" and helping them get to where they are now — topping the charts. "We are so thankful to ARMY," the boys said. "You are the best."

All eyes were on BTS as they took the stage (virtually) to perform "Dynamite," and they definitely did not disappoint. The boys performed the track at South Korea's massive Incheon National Airport, and they were accompanied by a virtual live band and choir who put a seriously funkadelic twist on the song. You can see a snippet of BTS' performance at the BBMAs below.

Fans couldn't get over how flawless the band's performance of "Dynamite" was. "Best performance of the night goes to: BTS!!!" one fan tweeted after watching them take the stage.

"The instruments and backup singers backing up jungkook for his verse really added THE spice," another fan noted.

The BBMAs were jam-packed with incredible performances this year, featuring an especially eclectic mix of artists. In addition to BTS, fans were treated to performances from Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and many more. But with ARMYS around the globe watching, BTS definitely made sure to be one of the night's standouts, and shook things up like no one else.

BTS took home the award for Top Social Artist for the fourth year in a row at the end of the night, but the award for Top Duo/Group was not announced during the show and has yet to be revealed.