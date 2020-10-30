Ariana Grande's sixth album is finally here. Grande released Positions on Friday, Oct. 30, and it didn't take long for Arianators to go wild over it on social media. The tweets about Ariana Grande's Positions album will have you scrolling through your feed all day as fans uncover so many hidden meanings on the different songs. One of the most undeniable themes of the album is sex, but considering the album's title, that shouldn't come as a surprise.

Grande kickstarted 2020 with two super successful collabs: Her stay-at-home anthem, "Stuck With U," featuring Justin Bieber, and "Rain On Me" with Lady Gaga. In September, the singer started teasing snippets of solo songs that had fans guessing she was getting ready to drop new music — and they were right. "I can’t wait to give u my album this month," Grande tweeted on Oct. 14, announcing her Positions album was set to drop in October.

Less than a week later, Grande released the title track "Positions," and it was all fans could talk about. The lyrics, vocals, and visuals that came with the song were all so intriguing and fans were so ready for a full album to drop. Now that Positions is here, Arianators are freaking out over each and every track, leading them to share the hype on social media.

The one thing they can't get over is how almost every song on the album is about sex. For some songs, like "Positions" and "34:35," the the sexual theme was pretty obvious from the jump. But even the songs with the least sexy titles ever, like "Hair," ended up being about sex too!

Grande fans can all agree that from the sounds of her album, she's absolutely loving life right now, and Positions is her sexiest album yet.