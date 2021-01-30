20 Shows Like 'Fate: The Winx Saga' That Are Magically Dramatic

With Fate: The Winx Saga, Netflix has put a dark spin on a TV classic. While the original animated Winx Club was a children's cartoon about a school for fairies, this reboot is a darker, steamier tale of the Winx girls learning to harness their powers. If you've already devoured all of Season 1 since it dropped on Netflix on Jan. 22, don't worry. There are plenty of shows like Fate: The Winx Saga to enjoy in the meantime.

The show has plenty to offer fans, so there are lots of different qualities you might be searching for in your next pick. If you enjoyed the academic setting of The Winx Saga, then another series set at a magical school could be just what you need. Or, perhaps you enjoyed the teen drama of The Winx Saga and are looking to dive into a coming-of-age story. If you found yourself drawn to the show's emphasis on female friendships, there are plenty of other fantasy series that highlight strong women.

No matter what it is you love about Fate: The Winx Saga, these 20 shows are sure to add a little more magic to your watchlist. Let's break them all down:

1. 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Netflix Three years before Fate: The Winx Saga hit Netflix, another magical teen series hit the streamer. The show follows half-human, half-witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) as she attempts to navigate both sides of herself while fending off dark forces. Not to mention: Abigail Cowen, who stars in The Winx Saga, plays a witch named Dorcas in CAOS. All four parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are streaming on Netflix.

2. 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' If you were won over by the Winx girls learning to balance high school with their magical powers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a must-watch. In the beloved supernatural drama, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is destined to fight vampires, demons, and other creatures with the help of her close-knit group of friends. All seven seasons of Buffy The Vampire Slayer are streaming on Hulu.

3. 'The Vampire Diaries' If you found yourself wanting more of The Winx Saga's fantasy setting, why not spend some time falling for the vampires of Mystic Falls? Another classic teen supernatural drama, The Vampire Diaries features a captivating love triangle and plenty of mythology and monsters to go around. Plus, The Winx Saga creator Brian Young also worked on TVD, so you may catch some tonal similarities. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are streaming on Netflix.

4. 'The Originals' If you end up getting sucked into The Vampire Diaries, you'll be happy to know there are even more shows set in the same universe. The Originals, the first of the series' spinoffs, follows fan-favorite Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan), a vampire-werewolf hybrid who deals with dangerous supernatural politics alongside his family. All five seasons of The Originals are streaming on Netflix.

5. 'Legacies' Of all the Vampire Diaries shows, Legacies is the most similar to The Winx Saga. The series follows a new generation of Mystic Falls teens as vampires, witches, and werewolves alike attend the magical Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Both seasons of Legacies are streaming on Netflix.

6. 'The Order' Teen fantasy dramas are fun, but honestly, there should be more set in college! The Canadian series The Order offers just that, as main character Jack Morton (Jake Manley) discovers the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a secret society dedicated to magic. Both seasons of The Order are streaming on Netflix.

7. 'Shadowhunters' Freeform/The Everett Collection While The Winx Saga begins with Bloom (Cowen) discovering she's a fairy, Freeform's Shadowhunters opens as NYC teen Clary (Katherine McNamara) discovers she's a human-angel hybrid known as a shadowhunter. Based on Cassandra Clare's popular YA series The Moral Instruments, the three-season show tracks Clary as she learns to fight demons and gets caught up in a high-stakes love triangle. All three seasons of Shadowhunters are streaming on Freeform.

8. 'Riverdale' OK, Riverdale doesn't have any straight-up supernatural elements (yet). But just like Fate: The Winx Saga transformed a family-friendly classic into a gritty coming-of-age story, Riverdale turned the squeaky-clean Archie Comics into a teen drama full of steamy encounters and murder investigations. Riverdale airs on The CW.

9. 'Charmed' CBS Entertainment In Charmed, the Halliwell sisters discover they're witches with unique powers and must protect innocents from supernatural evil. The series also inspired a CW reboot of the same name, which is currently in its third season. All eight seasons of the original Charmed are streaming on Peacock.

10. 'Supernatural' You can't talk about paranormal dramas without mentioning Supernatural. The CW show ran for an astounding 15 seasons, following brothers Dean and Sam Winchester as they hunted powerful evil beings across the United States. Supernatural is streaming on Netflix.

11. 'Dark' Dark is another Netflix original that combines high school drama with terrifying supernatural mysteries. Taking place in a small German town, the time-traveling series highlights several families who realize they're connected throughout several alternate universes. All three seasons of Dark are streaming on Netflix.

12. 'Carnival Row' Exploring fantasy in the Instagram era (like The Winx Saga does) can be fun, but sometimes diving into an old-fashioned fantasy setting can offer the perfect dose of escapism. In Carnival Row, magical creatures like fairies, witches, and fauns must learn to coexist with humans after their homelands are stolen from them. All episodes of Carnival Row are streaming on Amazon Prime.

13. 'A Discovery of Witches' The Winx Saga has serious Harry Potter vibes. Another underrated story in that same vein is A Discovery of Witches, which centers on a historian who teams up with a vampire after discovering an occult manuscript about mystical creatures. All episodes of A Discovery Of Witches are streaming on AMC+.

14. 'Cursed' In this retelling of the classic King Arthur legend, a young sorceress named Nimue (Katherine Langford) joins forces with Arthur (Devon Terrell) to protect her people. Like the Winx girls, she finds an important purpose and learns to wield her strong magical powers along the way. All episodes of Cursed are streaming on Netflix.

15. 'The Magicians' Eike Schroter/SyFy If you found yourself wishing you could learn to wield fire or make yourself invisible like one of the Winx girls, The Magicians is about to make you jealous of another magical school. In the show, students at Brakebills University learn to cast all sorts of spells while protecting the world from evil and dealing with plenty of relationship drama. All five seasons of The Magicians are streaming on Netflix.

16. 'Salem' Just like Bloom reckons with her own formidable powers in the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Salem's head witch Mary (Janet Montgomery) finds herself dealing with the Salem Witch Trials in the 17th century. It's a strong choice for fans of historical fantasy, combining magic and character-driven drama in a way The Winx Saga fans are sure to appreciate. All three seasons of Salem are streaming on Hulu.

17. 'October Faction' Like The Winx Saga, Netflix's 2020 show October Faction is also based on a supernatural cartoon. In the series, a monster-hunting couple's life is turned upside down when their twin children begin to show magical abilities themselves. All episodes of October Faction are streaming on Netflix.

18. 'His Dark Materials' Adapted from Philip Pullman's children's book series of the same name, His Dark Materials tells the story of a young girl named Lyra (Dafne Keen), whose search for a missing friend leads her to discover a doorway between her magical world and the mortal world. The show is a great pick for fans looking to engage with another adaptation of a fantasy classic for all ages. Both seasons of His Dark Materials are streaming on HBO Max.

19. 'Motherland: Fort Salem' What if young women with magical powers were used as weapons? That's the premise of Motherland: Fort Salem, in which a trio of young witches are enlisted to train in combat witchcraft for the U.S. military. All episodes of Motherland: Fort Salem are streaming on Freeform.