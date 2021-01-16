20 Shows Like 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' To Keep The Spooky Vibes Going

It was devastating news for fans when Netflix announced Part 4 would be the last installment for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The teen drama/supernatural thriller had its share of out-there plot lines throughout its two-season (or four-part) run, but fans were devoted to the series for its quirky tone and lovable characters. Now, without more seasons of CAOS, where can fans turn? These shows like Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, many of which come from The CW and Netflix, are a great way to fill the witch-shaped hole left in audiences' hearts.

Considering CAOS was a Netflix original series, it may seem surprising that so many of the shows on this list originated on The CW. But when you consider Sabrina's history, it all fits. After all, CAOS was initially developed by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (who's also behind The CW's darling, Riverdale) as a series for The CW. It wasn't until most of the work was done that Netflix stepped in and convinced Aguirre-Sacasa to switch to streaming. But the DNA of the series never departed from its CW roots, which is probably at least partially why it was so popular.

Here's a list of 20 shows like CAOS that you can find on Netflix, The CW, and beyond:

1. 'Riverdale' The CW Riverdale, Aguirre-Sacasa's original series, is what spawned CAOS. Though the two shows were on different mediums (broadcast versus streaming) and therefore never truly crossed over, the same DNA makes up both shows. While CAOS leans much heavier into the supernatural, Riverdale has more seasons and more episodes and, therefore, more twisted storylines. All episodes of Riverdale are streaming on CWTV.com.

2. 'The Order' For those who would prefer a show in the same horror vein as CAOS, Netflix has The Order, a Canadian series that ran two seasons, much like Sabrina did. The cast is a touch older, with college kids instead of high school students. The story focuses on Jack Morton, who joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a secret society that practices magic. Both seasons of The Order are streaming on Netflix.

3. 'Katy Keene' Riverdale's other spinoff, Katy Keene, was another CW show written and created by Aguirre-Sacasa. This series set in the Riverdale universe is a bit like if you took the witchcraft out of CAOS and added in a passion for fashion instead. All episodes of Katy Keene (it only lasted one 13-episode season) are streaming on HBO Max.

4. 'Dark' Dark is a show that focuses on the drama of high school — with the addition of supernatural horror. It's also one of the most twisted shows Netflix ever streamed. The German series includes everything from time travel to post-apocalyptic scenarios, and somehow, even when these events are happening in mirror universes, it's all connected. All three seasons of Dark are streaming on Netflix.

5. 'Supergirl' The CW Aguirre-Sacasa may be the name everyone associates with CAOS, but all these massive hit teen series on the CW come from one mega-producer: Greg Berlanti. He’s not just the man behind the Archieverse (aka the Archie Comics-set shows like Riverdale, Katy Keene, and CAOS), but also the one behind the Arrowverse as well. The Arrowverse show that will likely appeal to CAOS fans the most is Supergirl, which subs out the horror for superhero feats and a cool cape. All five seasons of Supergirl are streaming on CWTV.com.

6. 'Hemlock Grove' One of Netflix's early attempts at original programming, Hemlock Grove is a mostly forgotten gem, even though it's the first of the streamer's shows to earn a Primetime Emmy nomination. Starring AHS' Famke Janssen and Bill Skarsgård from IT, the series is a murder mystery, supernatural fantasy, and superhero show mixed together. All three seasons of Hemlock Grove are streaming on Netflix.

7. 'Batwoman' Another of The CW's Arrowverse shows, Batwoman has all the superheroism of Supergirl, but the darkness of CAOS to boot. Like Supergirl, it’s also groundbreaking in moving the ball in diverse casting for TV, with Ruby Rose in the titular role for Season 1 and now Javicia Leslie taking up the mantle in Season 2. All episodes of Batwoman are streaming on HBO Max.

8. 'A Discovery Of Witches' Based on the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery Of Witches is a UK show airing on BBC America. The series stars Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop, a witch who is attempting to live her life as a tenured professor at Yale working on a Ph.D. in history, which leads her to learn more about her people than she ever knew. All episodes of A Discovery Of Witches are streaming on AMC+.

9. 'Legends of Tomorrow' The CW Out of all the Berlanti Arrowverse series, Legends of Tomorrow is probably the least buzzed-about of the group. That’s too bad, because it’s the one that has the oddball flavor of Netflix’s CAOS — far more than anything else on The CW. All five seasons of Legends of Tomorrow are streaming on CWTV.com.

10. 'What We Do In The Shadows' For those looking for the kind of laughs CAOS provides, there's FX's What We Do In The Shadows. Based on the New Zealand film of the same name that launched Taika Waititi's career, the Americanized TV series follows four traditional vampire roommates in Staten Island attempting to function in present-day society. Both seasons of What We Do In The Shadows are streaming on FX on Hulu.

11. 'The Secret Circle' A cross between CAOS and Girls, The Secret Circle ran from 2011 to 2012. It features Cassie Blake (Britt Robertson), who learns she's a witch after her parents' death. She joins up with her new "circle" and three new besties, —Diana, Faye, and Melissa — as they all try to figure out their place in the world, as well as their place in magic. All episodes of The Secret Circle are streaming on The CW Seed.

12. 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Buffy The Vampire Slayer is the one-and-only, original teen supernatural series. Based on the cult film of the same name, the Sarah Michelle Gellar-led series about a teen vampire slayer was a hit on The WB before becoming The CW's flagship show upon that network's launch. Every spooky and dark CW show to come after has been following in Buffy's shoes. All seven seasons of Buffy The Vampire Slayer are streaming on Hulu.

13. 'Supernatural' Supernatural became TV's version of the undead, running a remarkable 15 seasons. Sam and Dean spent those years hunting all sorts of supernatural creatures, hoping to one day find their own peace. All 15 seasons of Supernatural are streaming on Netflix.

14. 'Being Human' There are two versions of Being Human: the original UK one and the Americanized remake. The former launched Russell Tovey and Aidan Turner's careers as a werewolf and vampire who become flatmates with a ghost in hopes of leading everyday lives. After it became a hit on BBC America, Syfy remade an American version with Sam Huntington, Sam Witwer, and Meaghan Rath. There are nine seasons between the two shows, and both are streaming on Amazon Prime.

15. 'The Vampire Diaries' The CW Based on the YA novels of the same name, The Vampire Diaries was The CW's first supernatural smash hit that didn't originate on The WB. Running eight seasons from 2009 to 2017, the series is set in the magical town of Mystic Falls, focusing on teenager Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), who falls in love with a 162-year-old vampire Stefan (Paul Wesley). All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are streaming on Netflix.

16. 'Crazyhead' A hit UK show made in conjunction with Netflix, Crazyhead is billed as a "comedy-horror." A little bit of a forerunner to What We Do In The Shadows, this urban-set series stars Cara Theobold as Amy, a seer who is able to spot demons in the mortal world. She reluctantly finds herself working alongside Raquel (Susan Wokoma), another seer and self-proclaimed demon hunter. All episodes of Crazyhead are streaming on Netflix.

17. 'The Originals' The first of The Vampire Diaries' spinoffs, The Originals moved the action from Virginia to New Orleans. There, it focused less on a love story and more on the French Quarter's supernatural politics as vampire-werewolf hybrid Klaus Mikaelson's family members settled into their new home. All five seasons of The Originals are streaming on Netflix.

18. 'Legacies' The CW The second spinoff of TVD, Legacies, was a direct successor to The Originals. Danielle Rose Russell starred as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, attending the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, in a more American Hogwarts-type series. Both seasons of Legacies are streaming on Netflix.

19. 'Salem' Loosely inspired by the real Salem Witch Trials, Salem was an experimental 17th century-set period piece and WGN's first scripted original series. The three-season series starred Janet Montgomery as head witch Mary Sibley, who controls the trials by exacerbating hysteria among the Puritans, much to the grief of those in her coven. All three seasons of Salem are streaming on Hulu.