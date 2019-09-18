Halloween is just around the corner. Unlike Christmas, which brings out waves of new seasonal films, Halloween is more of a time to look back at past horrors for a good movie jump scare. Rather than head to the movies, only to have to drive home in the dark, the best way to watch stone-cold horror films is to stream them at home under a blanket, with the ones you love. These scary movies on Amazon Prime will fit the bill, and there are tons of great options.

Amazon Prime streaming has sort of fallen to third place in the streaming wars in the last few years. When most viewers think of streaming, Netflix comes to mind first, followed by Hulu. But while Netflix is churning out a lot of original content, and Hulu is great for TV, the vast library of films has slowly migrated to Amazon.

Most people don't realize this, because the Amazon interface is a little obtuse. (The one on the Firestick is better than the laptop/desktop one, but not by much.) But a little scrolling can bring a big reward. Amazon, it turns out, has some serious classics alongside some great recent releases, and all for free with Prime membership.

1. 'Annihilation' Paramount Pictures on YouTube Synopsis: A biologist and former soldier must lead a mission into a mysterious quarantine zone known as The Shimmer, a beautiful but deadly world of mutated landscapes and creatures that threatens all life on Earth.

2. 'A Quiet Place' Paramount Pictures on YouTube Synopsis: A family must navigate their lives in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound.

3. 'Rosemary's Baby' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Synopsis: The story of a young couple who are expecting their first child. Like most first-time mothers, Rosemary experiences confusion. Her husband, an ambitious but unsuccessful actor, makes a pact with the devil that promises to send his career skyward.

4. 'Children of the Corn' horrornymphs on YouTube Synopsis: A young couple find themselves stranded in the rural town of Gatlin, Nebraska, where they encounter a mysterious religious sect of children. The horror grows to a blood-curdling climax as the two new visitors learn the horrifying secret behind the prospering corn fields.

5. 'Hereditary' A24 on YouTube Synopsis: When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

6. 'The Amityville Horror' daphschizo on YouTube Synopsis: The true story about a large house on the coast of Long Island where a newlywed couple and their three children move into, unaware that a murder took place in the house several years back.

7. 'Child's Play' ScreamFactoryTV on YouTube Synopsis: Young Andy Barclay gets the doll he wanted. However, he did not know it was alive!

8. 'Shadow of the Vampire' Horror Lover on YouTube Synopsis: During the filming of director Murnau's vampire movie, the cast and crew begin to disappear and suspect that the actor who plays the vampire may not be acting after all.

9. 'The Woman in Black' Roadshow Films on YouTube Synopsis: A widowed lawyer is sent to a remote village to sort out the affairs of a recently deceased eccentric. But upon his arrival, it soon becomes clear that the house belonging to his client is haunted by the ghost of a woman out to seek vengeance.

10. 'Suspiria' Amazon Studios on YouTube Synopsis: A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe's artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

11. 'Shutter Island' watchCulturetainment on YouTube Synopsis: When U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels arrives at the asylum for the criminally insane on Shutter Island, he uncovers terrifying truths about the island and finds out some places never let you go.

12. 'The Crush' Shout! Factory on YouTube Synopsis: A journalist becomes the unwanted center of attention for a 14-year-old girl, who proceeds to sabotage his life after he refuses her sexual advances.

13. 'The Deaths of Ian Stone' BornKung Videos on YouTube Synopsis: An all-American guy is murdered each day by horrifying pursuers, only to wake up in slightly different lives to experience the terror of being murdered again.

14. 'Sleepy Hollow' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Synopsis: Ichabod Crane is an investigator determined to stop the murderous Headless Horseman.

15. 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate' Voltage Pictures on YouTube Synopsis: This thriller follows pregnant actress Sharon Tate, whose terrifying premonitions are brought to life by Charles Manson and his cult.

16. 'The Craft' ScreamFactoryTV on YouTube Synopsis: Four female misfits connect with a higher power that enables them to rock and rule their high school.

17. 'Soul Survivors' SupernaturalEarth on YouTube Synopsis: Following a horrible car accident, a beautiful college freshman finds herself trapped in a twilight world somewhere between life and death.

18. 'And Soon The Darkness' hollywoodstreams on YouTube Synopsis: When two American girls on a bike trip in a remote part of Argentina split up and one of them goes missing, the other must find her before darkness falls.

19. 'Species' ScreamFactoryTV on YouTube Synopsis: She's beautiful, seductive, intelligent...and her charms could spell doom for the entire human race!