20 Red Lingerie Sets Under $100 That'll Make You Swoon

If sexy were a color, it would undoubtedly be red — which explains why it’s such a popular color for lingerie. Sure, black can be sultry in its classic simplicity, pink is alluring in a soft and subtle way, and white has a certain demure, yet elegant charm. Red, however, is a hue that’s universally associated with seduction. So, needless to say, it’s high time you incorporate this hue into your collection of unmentionables. Luckily, there's no shortage of red lingerie sets under $100 that will give you a boost of confidence without breaking the bank.

And it’s not just that others may find you irresistible when wearing red — you're also more likely to be feeling yourself in this color, too. A 2017 study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology found that people rated themselves as more attractive when wearing red than they did when they were wearing blue.

One of the biggest misconceptions about a jaw-dropping red lingerie set is that it’s supposed to be saved for a special occasion — like an anniversary, or Valentine’s Day. The truth is, red lingerie is timeless, seasonless, and requires no reason or event to warrant wearing it. In fact, if you’re single AF, I’m here to tell you that slipping into a saucy matching set when you get home from work just because it's basically the best act of self-care you can try on a solo Friday night in.

So, whether you’re looking for a little something to surprise your SO with, or just seeking to #TreatYoSelf, here are some killer crimson lingerie sets under $100 to add to your cart stat.