20 Plus-Size Halloween Costumes That'll Match All Your Spooky Moods

Spooky season is officially here, meaning it's almost time to run straight to Halloweentown. The most important part of celebrating Oct. 31 is having a killer plus-size Halloween costume. And trust me, the possibilities are truly endless this year.

Even though Halloween is probably the most anticipated holiday of fall (no offense, Thanksgiving), that doesn't mean that you have a costume prepared. In fact, I'd go as far as saying that picking a costume is the hardest part of Halloween — one most people put off until the last second. But that's not a good enough reason to not dress up. From going all out in the latest pop-culture garb that's sure to impress your friends to a cozy onesie that's perfect for cuddling up on the couch to marathon horror movies, there are a ton of amazing costumes out there.

Even if you don't know how you're going to be celebrating this year, you can still make sure your All Hallow's Eve is spent in style, with as much or as little effort as you want. Here are some plus-size Halloween costumes guaranteed to make people scream.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Harry Styles from the "Watermelon Sugar" Music Video

You love Harry Styles. I love Harry Styles. That's just how the world works. You can spend your Halloween as the gorgeous singer by dressing up in his initial "Watermelon Sugar" outfit. RhymesWithHappy makes a nearly identical Crocheted Top ($50, Etsy), and you can pair it with maroon pants and blue sunglasses for a spot-on Styles look.

Raven from Teen Titans

Raven was pretty much the coolest character of my entire childhood, so she deserves all the attention. The telekinetic also makes for a nostalgic costume that will have everyone at the party saying, "Azarath Metrion Zinthos." Snag a full Raven costume ($49, Mic Costume) to make things easy.

Heather Rae Young

Girl boss alert. For all my Selling Sunset fans, why not go as the seller of L.A., Heather Rae Young. I'd personally go with the ASOS Blazer ($56, ASOS) and Nasty Gal's Mini Dress ($25, Nasty Gal), as they're both pieces I would wear again. Although this is a very easy costume to make work, I'd recommend having a planner or binder in hand so people can see you're serious about your real estate.

A Bat

What I love about Hot Topic's Cozy Bat Girl Costume ($61, Hot Topic) is that it mixes being comfy with being sexy. It's a truly a best-of-both-worlds costume.

A Costume-less Choice

So, maybe you don't love dressing up and are looking for something that still says you're down with the holiday. My solution for you is this super cute Neon Bat Mesh Dress ($10, Rosegal). You'll still be looking spooky, but you won't get stuck explaining your costume all night.

Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas

If Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King, I'm pretty sure that makes Sally the Queen. And you can get her patchwork look with Torrid's Sally Lace-up Skater Dress ($70, Torrid).

Cardi B in "WAP"

"WAP" is still the most iconic song of 2020 for me, and I doubt that's going to change. If you feel like going for all-out sexy this Halloween, the music video is rife with ideas. I personally love Cardi B's leopard print look a lot. Although this is a toned-down version, you can recreate it with FOCUSNORM's Long Sleeve Leopard Print Bodysuit ($16, Walmart) and Fashion Nova's Over the Knee Boots ($50, Fashion Nova).

Ursula

You won't be a poor, unfortunate soul in Yandy's Sea With Costume ($28, Yandy). The fabric is shimmering to make you really feel the fantasy. With the movie (hopefully) coming out next year, you'll have a lot to talk about.

Ghost

You can always go the classic route of a sheet ghost, or you can get a little fancier with this Halloween Jersey Dress ($32, 7th Avenue Costumes). It'll ensure you're the life of the party, even if you're, well, dead.

Skeleton

Another great way to be at your coziest while still showing some leg is the Leg Avenue Cozy Skeleton hoodie ($50, Walmart). You can wear it all fall long to stay warm.

Dani from Bly Manor

Courtesy of Netflix

Lest we forget the must-see, horror show of 2020, The Haunting of Bly Manor has a ton of characters you can copy. You can even do a couples costume with your partner. I personally love Dani and her mom jeans. Forever 21's Mom Jeans ($16, Forever 21) and Wild Fable's Crewneck Pullover ($15, Target) will have you ready to nanny two creepy children in the British countryside.

Love Island Contestant

Get one last use of your swimwear before putting them away until next summer by going as a Love Island contestant. There's no way you'll be mugged off by pairing your bikini with a Slinky Duster Jacket ($38, PrettyLittleThing) — it'll even keep you from freezing.

Velma from Scooby Doo

I can't be the only one on Velma-partyTok, right? I'm loving seeing these large groups of friends all dress up as the nerdy teen detective. You can get a few of your friends together and all go as the Scooby Doo character, or just rock it by yourself with these select pieces below.

Shark

Although you'll want to wear this Shark Onesie ($31, Onesie Buy) all the time, it also works perfectly for Halloween. Finally, a costume you can wear without feeling cold! The baggy fit will ensure you feel like you're entirely wrapped up in a blanket every time you wear this.

An "Among Us" Astronaut

I, like so many, am now truly obsessed with "Among Us." There are a lot of ways you can get the astronauts' looks. You can just rock one color from your existing closet or get a full Astronaut Suit Costume ($70, Halloween Fast). People may call you sus all night, but you know who the real impostors are.

Cottagecore

Cottagecore became the trend of this year pretty much out of nowhere. If you fell in love with the Little House on the Prairie aesthetic, you can grow your wardrobe while also using it as a costume. This Pinafore Dress ($30, Boohoo) and Lace Trim Blouse ($36, Curvy Sense) scream, "I'm running away to the woods to bake bread."

Cheetah Girl

Courtesy of Disney, ABC Domestic Television

Going as a Cheetah Girl is great, because not only is it a callback to a childhood classic, it also lets you chill in loungewear. You can look like any of your favorite characters with a Woman Within Velour Hoodie Set ($50, Woman Within) and Forever 21's Leopard Print Crop Top ($10, Forever 21).

Flapper Girl

2020 has been pretty rough so far to say the least, but the roaring '20s are back. You can give a shoutout to the past and the future with Hot Topic's Flapper Dress ($41, Hot Topic).

Animal Crossing Villager

Though I haven't yet succumbed and bought a Nintendo Switch, seeing so much Animal Crossing: New Horizons content really makes me want to. You can pay homage to your favorite deer villager with the North Pole Trading Co. Reindeer Onesie ($41, JC Penney) and a t-shirt. The best part is that you can rock this onesie all the way through Christmas.

Cher from Clueless

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

2020 is the 25th anniversary of Clueless' release. Cher has been a fashion icon since she first graced screens and still is to this day. By wearing Leg Avenue's Clueless Costume ($56, Fearless Apparel) everyone who sees you will be totally bugging.