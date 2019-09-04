Some prints and textures just feel synonymous with a certain season, like velvet does to winter, gingham does to spring, and florals do to summer. As for autumn? There's nothing that screams PSL season more than plaid, which is why I rounded up 20 plaid fashion pieces for fall 2019 that will definitely get you in the mood for the impending chilly days ahead. With summer (un)officially over (technically it ends on September 23, not after Labor Day), it's time to start pulling out those chunky sweaters and long dresses and get your fall wardrobe ready. Why not add a few new pieces to it too to make the process a little more fun?

From pleated skirts and glossy rain jackets to versatile dresses and even a pair of Nike track pants, the range of plaid-printed offerings truly are incredible this season. (Seriously, did you know plaid track pants were a thing, much less a cool thing?) No matter if you prefer to punk up your plaid or make it office or prep school-appropriate, there will be ample styles for you to peruse. Choose a few of your favorites below and get ready to check yourself hard this season. Happy (almost) fall!

Green With Envy Cotton Silk Blend Plaid Dress $119 | & Other Stories Buy Now Sport a fresh new approach to plaid with this mint green dress. Featuring puffed sleeves and a V neckline, it's equal parts sweet and trendy.

Button Up Planet Gold Front Button Plaid Print Midi Skirt (Plus Size) $25 | Nordstrom Rack Buy Now A plaid skirt might be one of my favorite fashion items ever for its ability to be transitioned from office to night out effortlessly. Wear it with a button-up shirt and heels for something a bit more professional looking, or with platform Dr Martens boots and a graphic tee for something a bit more laid back.

Big Red Plaid tweed dress $40 | Mango Buy Now This dress screams fall dressing for its classic red plaid print and frayed hemlines. It's perfect for fancy Thanksgiving feasts and art museum jaunts alike.

Smart Dresser Mural Plaid Longline Coat $100 | Nordstrom Buy Now I love the contrast between the plaid and plain camel of this coat — it's all kinds of effortless and chic.

Mix Master Plus Size Colorblock Plaid Print Shirt $23 | Forever 21 Buy Now Two plaids in one? It looks rad AF.

It's A Classic Black And White Check Blazer $110 | Topshop Buy Now This perfectly tailored blazer looks like it was directly inspired by the glory days of Saville Row. Perfect to throw on with matching pants or over jeans, it's the ultimate versatile fall dressing piece.

Rain Dance ASOS DESIGN Curve plaid high shine mac $68 | ASOS Buy Now Because everyone needs a cool jacket as soon as the weather starts to turn.

Mini Me Pink Boucle Mini Skirt $75 | Topshop Buy Now Pink + plaid = a sartorial match made in heaven.

Prep School UO Plaid Slim Cigarette Pant $64 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now These cigarette pants boast a timeless print so that no matter what you wear with them, you're bound to look cool.

Check Mate Plus Button Down Check Print Pinafore Dress $18 | Boohoo Buy Now Layer this under a black turtleneck and pair it with black booties for a super easy yet stylish fall look.

High Volume Plaid Crop Top $40 | Zara Buy Now The puffed sleeves on this crop top alone make it worth drooling over.

Borrowed From The Boys Madewell Dorset Navy Glen Plaid Blazer $168 | Nordstrom Buy Now There's nothing better than a boxy menswear-inspired blazer.

Boxed In Levi's Plus Size Fiora Plaid Western Shirtdress $55 | Macy's Buy Now The shirtdress gets a casual, fall-appropriate makeover thanks to a relaxed silhouette and plaid print.

Long Shot Prairie Dreams Maxi Skirt $128 | Free People Buy Now Plaid prairie style at its absolute coolest. How unexpected is this skirt?

Fine Lines BP x Claudia Sulewski Plaid Menswear Crop Pants $59 | Nordstrom Buy Now Chill pants to wear on the daily.

Pretty Pleats Neon Rose Plus pleated midi skirt with button side in check $22 | ASOS Buy Now I don't know what's better, the tiny rippled pleats, the dropped waist, or the asymmetrical buttons.

Belt It Out Belted Plaid Trench Coat $219 | & Other Stories Buy Now Everyone needs a chic AF long coat and this should probably be yours.

Simple Plan Checked print shirt $60 | Violeta by Mango Buy Now A button-up plaid shirt is a fall closet staple.

Break A Sweat Women's Woven Plaid Pants $90 | Nike Buy Now Athletic pants with yellow plaid on them? If only Cher Horowitz could've gotten her hands on these!