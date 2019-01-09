I have to confess: I'm a softie when it comes to romance, so proposal photos always make me a little weepy. I always appreciate photos where the couples do something a little different by popping the question in a unique, and dare I say, magical way. Like, oh, I don't know... getting engaged in “The Happiest Place on Earth!” What could possibly be sweeter than starting your life together in the place where "happily ever afters" are born? That's next-level romance goals. Don't believe me? Then these photos of proposals at Disneyland and Disney World are about to change your mind forever. That’s because these photos are basically a example of where the real-world magic of finding a soulmate (and declaring it proudly to the world) and the fairytale fantasy magic of Disney come together. Not to mention, it's probably something to keep in mind if you just so happen to be asking your partner to marry you and you really want to make the moment unforgettable. (Especially if, like me, you have a serious case of Disneyland fever.)

So, if you're looking for some inspiration, or just want to believe in love all over again, just take a peek at these proposal photos shot in gorgeous locations all over Disneyland, Disney World, and Disney California Adventure, and feel yourself get swept away by their magical love stories. I know I did.

1 “Because when I look at you, I can feel it. And I look at you and I’m home.” – Dory, 'Finding Nemo' stalecupcakes on Instagram There’s nothing like a proposal in the Italy Pavilion in Disney World to make you feel like one of the Disney princesses on her this bride's dress.

2 “So this is love. So this is what makes life divine.” – Cinderella, 'Cinderella' kaylaisntmoody on Instagram True love in front of Cinderella’s castle. Sounds like a perfect fit to me!

3 “For it is plain as anyone can see. We’re simply meant to be.” – Jack Skellington, 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' disneylandmagicproposals on Instagram The Pumpkin King gives his blessing to these lucky lovers at Disneyland Paris.

4 “Some people are worth melting for.” – Olaf, 'Frozen' happily_everett_after on Instagram There’s only one thing more magical than Christmas in Disney World, and that's a proposal at Christmas in Disney World.

5 “You were my new dream.” – Flynn Rider, 'Tangled' brittneymarosok on Instagram She said yes in Disney World, and that rocks. And by rocks, I mean diamonds!

6 “My dream wouldn’t be complete without you in it.” – Princess Tiana, 'The Princess and the Frog' gzdoitez on Instagram Dreams came true in Disney when she said “Yes!” Look at those big smiles!

7 "I sense there's something in the wind" - Sally, "The Nightmare Before Christmas' lexi.of.montunui on Instagram That moment when she became his Pumpkin Queen on Main Street at Disneyland.

8 “Love is an open door.” – Anna and Hans, 'Frozen' lorettaaa_jaclynn on Instagram This couple started off on the right track with a proposal in front of Cinderella’s Castle in Disney World.

9 “You are my greatest adventure.” – Mr. Incredible, 'The Incredibles' dottieforrunning on Instagram The hats say it all.

10 “Love always finds a way, it’s true.” – ‘The Princess and the Frog’ lularoe_amandagallo on Instagram Disney World’s Italy Pavilion in EPCOT is the perfect backdrop to say “Si!" to a future together.

11 “To face the future with another, who means more than any other, is to be loved.” – 'The Rescuers' This proposal in Disney World really shows off that this couple makes the perfect matching pair.

12 "I've been dreaming of a true love's kiss." — Giselle, 'Enchanted' alishahollins on Instagram With a proposal and a kiss in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in Disneyland, this couple's happily ever after is off to a perfect start.

13 “Love is a song that never ends.” – 'Bambi' jengen24 on Instagram Even with Cinderella’s Castle covered in holiday lights, all eyes are on these two as they get their very own fairytale ending.

14 “Trust your heart, let fate decide.” – Tarzan, 'Tarzan' youhadmeatdisney71 on Instagram Now that's a diamond! This couple got engaged in Disney World, and it was so cute, I'm dying.

15.“Everything is different now that I see you.” – Flynn Rider and Rapunzel, 'Tangled' signedbydisney on Instagram He proposed, and now the future — and Main Street in Disney World — stretches out before them.

16 “Listen with your heart. You will understand.” – Grandmother Willow, ‘Pocahontas’ kareyculp on Instagram This proposal has a little bit of a twist: It was taken on their 10th anniversary. He proposes again every year, and this time, he did it in the happiest place on earth: Disneyland.

17 “Tale as old as time. True as it can be.” — Mrs. Potts, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ lgutierrez88 on Instagram Nothing warms your heart like a Christmas proposal in Disney World.

18 “You’re the one, the one I’ve been looking for.” — Prince Eric, 'The Little Mermaid' hair_by_lambrini on Instagram First you propose in Ariel’s Grotto in California Adventure, then you go on and… kiss the girl.

19 "Love is a dream your heart makes." — Cinderella, 'Cinderella' anniezagni on Instagram That face when your soulmate asks you to spend forever with them in the happiest place on earth.