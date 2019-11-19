If you've just finished an epic marathon of The Crown Season 3, you're probably experiencing some serious Windsor withdrawal right about now. And while there was plenty to love about this season, the tragic love story between Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones was what really stood out. Their romance might have not been of the happily-ever-after variety, but at least there are dozens of photos of Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones IRL to remind us exactly why this super-glamorous couple captured the world's attention in the '60s and continues to do so today. (The fashions alone are to die for.)

For those who haven't been watching The Crown (but seriously, if you haven't, you're going to want to correct that ASAP), Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones first met at a dinner party in 1958, according to Town & Country. They hit it off immediately, but the romance didn't really begin until Antony, who was a famous society photographer, was commissioned to take Margaret's photo. The couple successfully kept their romance on the down-low until February 1960, when the couple announced their engagement. Their marriage was reportedly a turbulent one, marked by infidelity on both sides, and the couple separated in 1976, divorcing two years later. Although their marriage may have ended, they did remain friends, and there's no question that they cut a striking and glamorous figure as a couple, as these photos prove.