Admit it: You can't go a day without seeing or hearing the name Kardashian online. The family has been the face of pop culture ever since Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007, and their popularity has only gotten stronger over time, proving their influence in the entertainment world is here to stay. Dedicated KUWTK fans will tell you the Kardashian sisters are always saying the most iconic things every episode. Their one-liners have fans belly-laughing every time because they're that hilarious. If you want to leave your Instagram followers stunned, you can try these 20 Kardashian sister quotes perfect for Instagram captions.

Usually, people use their favorite song lyrics to give their IG posts a bit of flair, but since it's so common now, it's kind of expected. If you want to change things up, quotes from your favorite celebrities or television shows is the way to go. Whether you want the caption to be flirty, shady, or funny, there's a Kardashian quote to match your every mood.

Check out these 20 quotes from all five of the KarJenner sisters that are sure to inspire a double-tap from your followers.

Kim Kardashian

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

1. "I'll never stop posting photos that I like of myself... If you’re not into what I’m posting, don’t look."

2. "I'm like, dropping hints that I'm single. I'm single."

3. "In recent years, I'm like too cool for duck face, so that doesn't happen."

4. "There’s a lot of baggage that comes with us. But it’s like Louis Vuitton baggage – you always want it."

5. "There's nothing I love more than getting to stay home all day and not get ready for anything, which is about half the week."

6. "Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?" (Hear it near the 0:30 mark below.)

The Wendy Williams Show on YouTube

Kourtney Kardashian

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

7. "I'm gracing you with my presence."

8. "I'll sit here and cry while watching Titanic wishing I had a little romance in my life."

9. "I have always been the queen. I was the original queen and I took my crown back." (Hear it near the 1:20 mark below.)

Jay Jay Studios on YouTube

10. "Kim, there’s people that are dying." (Hear this classic near the 2:12 mark below.)

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Khloé Kardashian

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

11. "Knowing you’re a badass b*tch is just all what life is about."

12. "You have your whole life to be old but a few years to be young."

13. "I just want to get out of here and go to my bed."

14. "Bury me in lip kits and eye shadow." (Hear it near the 0:18 mark below.)

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Kylie Jenner

15. "I take, like, 500 selfies to get one I like."

16. "Don’t f*ck with me, I woke up at 6:30."

17. "This year is really about, like, the year of realizing stuff."

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Kendall Jenner

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

18. "Do your squats, eat your vegetables, wear red lipstick, don’t let boys be mean to you."

19. "Holding your pee is no way to live life."

20. "I'm actually p*ssed at you." (Hear it at the 3:58 mark below.)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

These 20 quotes are sure to spice up your IG timeline. Some of your followers will totally get the reference, while others will probably scratch their heads in confusion. Either way, it's certainly be entertaining!