Going on a hike with your partner is a great excuse to get out of the house and have some fun in nature. Depending on where you live, the perfect hiking trail may be right outside your door, or a little bit of a trek. Either way, spending the day wandering through a picturesque landscape with your main squeeze makes for a perfect escape from daily life. Here are some Instagram captions for hiking pictures of you and your partner because you know you're going to have some bomb snaps for the 'gram.

1. "When life gives you a Mountains, put on your boots and hike."

2. "Everyone wants to live on the top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while your climbing." — Andy Rooney

3. "Happiness and hiking go hand in hand or foot in boot." — Diane Spicer

4. "On a double date with the mountains."

5. "Leave the roads, take the trails."

6. "Wonder. Wander. Repeat."

7. "Hike more, worry less."

8. "The world is ours to explore."

9. "There is nothing more beautiful than nature early in the morning." — Vincent Van Gogh

10. "There are no shortcuts to any place worth going." — Beverly Sills

11. "Nature is not a place to visit. It is home." — Gary Snyder

12. "Between every two pines there is a doorway to a new world." — John Muir

13. "Sky above, earth below, and peace within."

14. "The earth has music for those who listen." — George Santayana

15. "Some beautiful paths can't be discovered without getting lost." — Erol Ozan

Shutterstock

16. "The best views come after the hardest climb."

17. "Everything worthwhile is uphill."

18. "Too much fresh air is not a thing"

19. "It's a hill. Get over it."

20. "May the forest be with you."

It's hardly a secret that nature is the best medicine. So, the next time you and your SO decide to hit the trails and soak up some sun, you're going to want to document the occasion. These inspirational quotes and cute captions are sure to bump your 'gram game up a few notches.