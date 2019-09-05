20 Instagram Captions For Barcelona & Falling In Love With This Amazing City

After visiting Barcelona for the first time in July, I finally understand why there are so many songs about this bustling city; it's beyond magical. The food, the architecture, the locals, and the culture all made me seriously fall in love with it, and I cannot wait until my next trip back. Whether you're headed there for a semester studying abroad or you're vacationing there with friends or your SO, Barcelona is the perfect place to have an incredible European vacation. Obviously you'll be taking a ton of pics while you're there, so you'll need Instagram captions for Barcelona to pair with your posts.

From the Gaudí sculptures and mosaics, to the colorful snacks at La Boqueria, to the quaint hole-in-the-wall tapas restaurants, there are many things to explore through the winding streets of Barcelona. There are few places in the world that have captivated me as much as Barcelona did, and through visiting 20 countries, this has been one of my favorite cities to explore by far.

So what are you waiting for? Put on your espadrilles and your cutest warm weather clothes and vamos a Barcelona. Don't forget to take pictures along the way and use some of these captions for your posts. Your Instagram feed will thank you.

1. "Barcelona, such a beautiful horizon. Barcelona, like a jewel in the sun." — Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballé, "Barcelona"

2. "BRB, going off to play in the Barcelona sun."

3. "Channeling the Cheetah girls."

4. "Pass the sangria and paella, please."

5. "Let's give 'em something to tapas-bout."

6. "Every time you have to go, shut my eyes and you know, I'll be lying right by your side in Barcelona." — George Ezra, "Barcelona"

7. "New York City and Barcelona: Two places I love that might have more rooftop pools than people."

8. "Take me to Barcelona and I won't want to order sangria anywhere else in the world."

9. "Oh my Gaudí, I just love Barcelona!" (For a pic in front of a Gaudí sculpture or building.)

10. "Just living my best Cheetah Girls life in Barcelona, thank you very much."

11. "Just close your eyes and let's pretend we're dancing in the street in Barcelona." — Ed Sheeran, "Barcelona"

12. "After visiting, I totally understand why there are so many songs about Barcelona."

13. "Watching the sun set over the Spanish horizon is something I'll never forget."

14. "Paradise found right here."

15. "I need some jamón ibérico right now, please and thank you."

16. "Deep in the pavements kicking through the streets, to wonder like Picasso in the Barcelona heat. Passion is the fashion, and life is poetry." — The Cheetah Girls, "Strut"

17. "Amigas cheetahs, friends for life. The rhythm and each other, that's what keeps us tight." — The Cheetah Girls, "Amigas Cheetahs" (For the pics of you and your whole crew.)

18. "Paella, sangria, and tapas, oh my!"

19. "Feeling on tapas the world here in Barcelona."

20. "You can stop looking for your Spanish rose — you already found her."