20 Demi Lovato Lyrics For Instagram Captions That'll Give Your Brain A Break

Coming up with the perfect Instagram caption is a struggle right? It can be hard to sum up all of your emotions while capturing the right amount of wit, charm, and authenticity, without coming off sounding corny as hell. But, there’s a pretty easy solution to your Instagram caption woes: songs. Chances are the words you are searching for have already been strung together by a musician, like Demi Lovato. She's had her share of ups and downs, and she willingly shares what she’s learned from those experiences in her music. So, I highly suggest using Demi Lovato lyrics for Instagram captions next time you're on the hunt.

Lovato recently returned to the stage to perform a new single called "Anyone" at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. The song is heartfelt, honest, and full of one liners for the days you might want to be more vulnerable and open on the 'gram. For example, the lyric "Tired of empty conversation" speaks volumes, especially when it feels like our generation spends more time on our phones than with each other.

"Anyone" is the first sign of a 2020 music revival from Lovato, who has teased a seventh studio album. Until Lovatics get those lyrics for their Instagram captions, here are 20 to hold you over.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

1. "Now I’ve got thicker skin. I’m a warrior. I’m stronger than I’ve ever been." — from "Warrior"

2. "Go on and try to tear me down. I will be rising from the ground like a skyscraper." - from "Skyscraper"

3. "This is real, this is me, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be now." - from "This Is Me"

4. "So you say I'm complicated, But you've had me underrated." - from "Confident"

5. "I got only good intentions, so give me your attention." - from "Ruin The Friendship"

6. "Now payback is a bad bitch, And baby, I'm the baddest, You f*ckin' with a savage, Can't have this, can't have this." - from "Sorry, Not Sorry"

7. "I'll take the pain. Give me the truth. Me and my heart — we'll make it through." - from "Stone Cold"

8. "I want a gentlemen who treats me like a queen. I need respect. I need love, nothing in between." - from "Everything You're Not"

9. "There’s just one life to live and there’s no time to waste." - from "Give Your Heart A Break"

10. "Baby when they look up at the sky, we’ll be shootin’ stars just passin’ by." - from "Neon Lights"

DemiLovatoVEVO on YouTube

11. "If you see a comet, baby, I'm on it. Making my way back home. Just follow the glow." - from "My Love Is Like A Star"

12. "'Cause everyone's perfect in unusual ways." - from "Believe In Me"

13. "I'm a wild card, and I'm gonna steal your game. You better watch out. I'm a fire starter." - from "Fire Starter"

14. "I am confident, but I still have my moments. Baby, that's just me." - from "La La Land"

15. "Well everything's the same in the la la land machine." - from "La La Land"

HollywoodRecordsVEVO on YouTube

16. "But even if the stars and moon collide, I never want you back into my life." - from "Really Don't Care"

17. "You say that you conquered the lion without even tryin'. But she only gets stronger. She only bites harder and I only die fighting." - from "Waiting For You"

18. "Off to the races, I'm going places. Might be a long shot, not gonna waste it." - from "So Far, So Great"

19. "I'm not down again. I turned the page, the story's mine. No more watchin' the world from my doorstep passin' me by." - from "Old Ways"

20. "Don't say you're sorry, 'cause I'm not even breaking. You're not worth the time that this is taking." - from "Every Time You Lie"