20 Cute Tube Tops That'll Make Breezy Summer Dressing Easy AF
From scarf prints and heeled flip flops to baguette bags and cardigans, pieces that defined 2000s style are back with a strangely alluring bang. Another sartorial piece that defined the decade? Cute tube tops, which are also experiencing a second wind and are the ultimate breezy summer dressing staple. Pair them with denim cutoffs, wide leg trousers, a cute mini, or a floral midi — no matter how you style them they'll look effortlessly rad and will keep you feeling cool all season long.
When you hear the term tube top do images of Destiny's Child and Gwen Stefani circa No Doubt era come to mind? The strapless style was a staple on red carpets in the 2000s and ranged from sexy bandeau styles to those featuring more refined prints and structural details. Get ready to channel your favorite high school icon, because those exact same tops are back and yes, they still look ace with belly chains and low-rise jeans. Below, I rounded up 20 tube tops that you'll want to rock all summer long. From those elegant enough to wear to a summery wedding to those more fit for a night out, the selection runs the gamut.
Take A Bow
TIED BANDEAU TOP
$10
Zara
This bow detail adds some understated drama to the top and can be untied to function as halter top straps. A two-in-one style? Sold.
Fine Lines
Women's Plus Size Striped Tube Top - Wild Fable
$8
Target
The staple striped tee, but in tube top form.
Spot On
UO Tal Cropped Tube Top
$10
Urban Outfitters
Animal print is the trend that will never die out, and for good reason. I'd wear this cheetah print top all summer long with leather minis, high-waisted denim shorts, and breezy black trousers alike.
Sporty Spice
Selena Ribbed Tube Top superdown brand: superdown
$38
Revolve
Thanks to its layers of white and pink stripes, this sporty tube top boasts an especially throwback vibe.
For The Frill Of It
Eyelet Corset Tube
$78
Free People
Thanks to its eyelet fabric and lace-up design, this top boasts an especially bohemian feel. It's a piece that could be styled for any occasion and would infuse your look with a subtle romanticism.
Back to Black
Charlie Holiday Vacay Frill Tube Top
$55
PacSun
This gathered tube top might be monochromatic, but its anything but basic.
Button Up!
Jacklyn Tube Top - Oatmeal
$15
Fashion Nova
As pictured here, this style pairs excellently with denim. I'd throw on some nude heeled mules and a white straw bag for good measure.
Pick Me
Silence + Noise Tal Tube Top
$20
Urban Outfitters
People are loving fruit prints this summer, so why not get in on the trend with an especially sweet strawberry tube top?
To Tie Dye For
TASHA TUBE TOP BLUE LIFE
$78
Planet Blue
Between its tie dye print, ruffled neck and hemline, and arm sash details, there's nothing about this style that's not to love.
It's A Tie
Myra Top L'Academie brand: L'Academie
$63
Revolve
This top is a sartorial chameleon for its ability to be worn on literally any occasion. Dress it up for birthdays and brunches or pair it with your comfiest cutoffs for a day in the park.
Color Story
UO Tatiana Crochet Ruffle Cropped Tube Top
$29
Urban Outfitters
Thanks to its crochet texture, this colorful top feels super unique.
Totally Tubular
Plus Size Striped Tube Top
$10
Forever 21
Thanks to its tie design and faded print, this top feels decidedly retro.
Blue Jean Baby
Levi’s Lace-Up Denim Corset Top
$79.50
Free People
A tube top made from denim? Why not! Nail the Canadian tuxedo, another 2000s signature, with this playful style.
Hot Tamale
plus size red co ord shirred bandeau crop top
$11
Missguided
To go with that red lip you love to rock.
The Slash
Project Social T Kari Cutout Tube Top
$15
Urban Outfitters
A black tube top is a must seeing as it goes with everything, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring.
Baby, You're A Firework
City Streets Womens Bandeau
$8
JC Penney
Because rocking red, white, and blue isn't just a July 4th thing.
Green With Envy
Marisol Crop Top Privacy Please brand: Privacy Please
$68
Revolve
This top features a bit more structure along with a fresh print and sweet bow — it's another style to dress up or down with ease.
The Go-To
FOUNDATION BANDEAU TOP - BLACK
$30
Universal Standard
Because sometimes the OG style just can't be beat.
Check, Please
ASOS DESIGN shirred bandeau sun top in gingham
$29
ASOS
Macro gingham, ruffles, and a delicate bow? Check, check, and check.
Pineapple Express
SHEIN Pineapple Print Tie Back Asymmetrical Bandeau Top
$6
Shein
Bandana tops were another 2000s trend, and this one is especially juicy.