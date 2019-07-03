From scarf prints and heeled flip flops to baguette bags and cardigans, pieces that defined 2000s style are back with a strangely alluring bang. Another sartorial piece that defined the decade? Cute tube tops, which are also experiencing a second wind and are the ultimate breezy summer dressing staple. Pair them with denim cutoffs, wide leg trousers, a cute mini, or a floral midi — no matter how you style them they'll look effortlessly rad and will keep you feeling cool all season long.

When you hear the term tube top do images of Destiny's Child and Gwen Stefani circa No Doubt era come to mind? The strapless style was a staple on red carpets in the 2000s and ranged from sexy bandeau styles to those featuring more refined prints and structural details. Get ready to channel your favorite high school icon, because those exact same tops are back and yes, they still look ace with belly chains and low-rise jeans. Below, I rounded up 20 tube tops that you'll want to rock all summer long. From those elegant enough to wear to a summery wedding to those more fit for a night out, the selection runs the gamut.

Take A Bow TIED BANDEAU TOP $10 | Zara Buy Now This bow detail adds some understated drama to the top and can be untied to function as halter top straps. A two-in-one style? Sold.

Fine Lines Women's Plus Size Striped Tube Top - Wild Fable $8 | Target Buy Now The staple striped tee, but in tube top form.

Spot On UO Tal Cropped Tube Top $10 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Animal print is the trend that will never die out, and for good reason. I'd wear this cheetah print top all summer long with leather minis, high-waisted denim shorts, and breezy black trousers alike.

Sporty Spice Selena Ribbed Tube Top superdown brand: superdown $38 | Revolve Buy Now Thanks to its layers of white and pink stripes, this sporty tube top boasts an especially throwback vibe.

For The Frill Of It Eyelet Corset Tube $78 | Free People Buy Now Thanks to its eyelet fabric and lace-up design, this top boasts an especially bohemian feel. It's a piece that could be styled for any occasion and would infuse your look with a subtle romanticism.

Back to Black Charlie Holiday Vacay Frill Tube Top $55 | PacSun Buy Now This gathered tube top might be monochromatic, but its anything but basic.

Button Up! Jacklyn Tube Top - Oatmeal $15 | Fashion Nova Buy Now As pictured here, this style pairs excellently with denim. I'd throw on some nude heeled mules and a white straw bag for good measure.

Pick Me Silence + Noise Tal Tube Top $20 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now People are loving fruit prints this summer, so why not get in on the trend with an especially sweet strawberry tube top?

To Tie Dye For TASHA TUBE TOP BLUE LIFE $78 | Planet Blue Buy Now Between its tie dye print, ruffled neck and hemline, and arm sash details, there's nothing about this style that's not to love.

It's A Tie Myra Top L'Academie brand: L'Academie $63 | Revolve Buy Now This top is a sartorial chameleon for its ability to be worn on literally any occasion. Dress it up for birthdays and brunches or pair it with your comfiest cutoffs for a day in the park.

Color Story UO Tatiana Crochet Ruffle Cropped Tube Top $29 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Thanks to its crochet texture, this colorful top feels super unique.

Totally Tubular Plus Size Striped Tube Top $10 | Forever 21 Buy Now Thanks to its tie design and faded print, this top feels decidedly retro.

Blue Jean Baby Levi’s Lace-Up Denim Corset Top $79.50 | Free People Buy Now A tube top made from denim? Why not! Nail the Canadian tuxedo, another 2000s signature, with this playful style.

Hot Tamale plus size red co ord shirred bandeau crop top $11 | Missguided Buy Now To go with that red lip you love to rock.

The Slash Project Social T Kari Cutout Tube Top $15 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now A black tube top is a must seeing as it goes with everything, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring.

Baby, You're A Firework City Streets Womens Bandeau $8 | JC Penney Buy Now Because rocking red, white, and blue isn't just a July 4th thing.

Green With Envy Marisol Crop Top Privacy Please brand: Privacy Please $68 | Revolve Buy Now This top features a bit more structure along with a fresh print and sweet bow — it's another style to dress up or down with ease.

The Go-To FOUNDATION BANDEAU TOP - BLACK $30 | Universal Standard Buy Now Because sometimes the OG style just can't be beat.

Check, Please ASOS DESIGN shirred bandeau sun top in gingham $29 | ASOS Buy Now Macro gingham, ruffles, and a delicate bow? Check, check, and check.