We're smack dab in the middle of springtime, which means rain showers are arriving in full force. Carrying an umbrella with you on the daily is a must in some parts of America and investing in cute rain boots is a must throughout all of it. If you don't own a pair already then chances are your feet have gotten soaked through your sneakers already this year. Why not buy a pair that's cheap and cute so your days of suffering through prunes toes can be over?

While there are plenty of cool black rain boots on the market that span from Chelsea boots to lace-up styles (some are included below), there are also offerings in cotton candy hues and cool finishes like glitter or patent. Rain boots don't have to be boring shoes that you detest wearing and can actually make your outfit a lot more playful. What's more, you can get some really great options for under $75, so they're really not that much of an investment. Pick out a pair from the list below and make sure you're also equipped with waterproof jacket or umbrella. You'll be ready to take on any upcoming downpours, no matter how torrential.

Zip It TRETORN Dark Green & Black Lina Zip Short Rain Boots $50 Century 21 Buy Now I absolutely love these short rain boots, which feature a patent olive upper and easy zip-up closure. They're extremely chic and boast thick no-slip treads, to boot—I'd honestly wear them on the dryest of days too.

Good Soles Kensington Chelsea Rain Boot COUGAR $75 Nordstrom Buy Now The bright, powdery color palette of this style makes it feel extra fresh and crisp. But unlike regular white boots, you don't have to worry about getting these dirty thanks to their slick patent finish.

Spot On Nine West Chelsea Rain Booties $40 Saks Off 5th Buy Now Most cats might hate the rain, but these thrive in it.

Easy There JOURNEE COLLECTION SIFFY RAIN BOOT $50 DSW Buy Now They pull on and off in a breeze and have got a classic, slightly retro design.

Tall Order Hi-Tec Paddington Womens Rain Boots $60 JC Penney Buy Now Featuring a tall silhouette and deeply grooved treads, these boots mean business and can hold up to some serious weather.

Full Bloom Nomad Rubber Rain Boots $55 QVC Buy Now Baby pink boots to remind you of all the beautiful blooms to come!

White Walkers Hunter Original Play Boot Tall Rain Boots $71 Zappos Buy Now It doesn't get better than Hunter boots, especially when they're this affordable.

Rainbow Arches CHOOKA EASTLAKE PRIDE RAIN BOOT $50 DSW Buy Now Beat the rainbow to the punchline by wearing these colorful boots mid-storm.

The Matrix SIENNA RAIN BOOT $70 UGG Buy Now You know Trinity would rock the F outta these.

Lemonade Stand Ankle Rain Boots for Women $45 Old Navy Buy Now Go classic with your wellies in color and modern with them in design. These sunny yellow Chelsea boots will brighten up any day, no matter how rainy.

Glitter Girl MICHAEL Michael Kors Tipton Metallic Rain Booties $62 Saks Buy Now If you prefer black rain boots but still want a pair with a little personality, choose this style, which is flecked with shimmery glitter.

Tread Heavily Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Rain Booties $60 Shopbop Buy Now You've got no chance of slipping in these chunky boots.

Powder Perfect Hunter Original Chelsea Colorblock Waterproof Rain Boot $73 Nordstrom Rack Buy Now Literally springtime in a boot! A Hunter boot, no less!

Keeping Tabs The Rain Boot $75 Everlane Buy Now These boots scream Brooklyn mom and I am so into it! Made by transparent fashion brand Everlane, they're a pair you can buy in good conscious and expect to be of excellent quality.

The Bee's Knees Joules Midi Rain Boots $73 Anthropologie Buy Now Like to dress a bit whimsically? These boots will certainly cause some buzz.

Incognito Sam Edelman Tinsley Chelsea Rain Booties $55 Shopbop Buy Now You would never know these were rain boots just by looking at them, would you?

Wild Storm LAUREN RALPH LAUREN TALLY RAIN BOOT $50 DSW Buy Now Because leopard everything is cool.

Graphic Details Chelsea rain boots $69 J Crew Factory Buy Now The bold color opposition of this boot gives it a thoroughly modern and unexpected feel.

High Gloss Women's Original Short Gloss Rain Boots: Vivid Blue $70 Hunter Buy Now The Hunter boot gets a fun update via a super shiny sheen.