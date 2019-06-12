20 Captions For When Your Brother Gets Engaged & You're Ready To Post All The Pics

If you're at the age when all of your friends and family members are getting married, you've probably seen your fair share of engagement pictures with adorable captions about saying, "Yes!" and a closeup of a beautiful ring. You're always excited when someone in your life gets engaged, but nothing would make you happier than seeing your brother commit to forever with their special someone. You're the kind of sister who will jump up and down, happy cry like a baby, and snap all of the pics you can, so you'll need captions for when your brother gets engaged to accompany your posts.

You may have grown up thinking that your brother was the coolest dude around. Even if you annoyed each other and got on each other's nerves, you knew that you could always count on him to be a person to lean on and ask for help whenever you needed it. Seeing him get engaged is probably one of the happiest moments for you, but it's also likely bittersweet. He's venturing off into the world and has a soulmate who will be his best friend through his entire life journey, but don't worry — you will always need you by his side, too.

Seeing your brother get engaged will be incredibly emotional, so you'll definitely need to be prepared with some captions for all of your IG posts documenting the special time in your lives.

1. "If you don't make me your best man, we're going to need to talk."

2. "My brother popped the question, and I said, 'When's the party?'"

3. "Wishing love, laughter, and happily ever after for my brother."

4. "You are a brother, my best friend, and now, a groom-to-be."

5. "There is no better friend than a brother, and there is no better brother than you. I can't wait to see you get married."

6. "Congrats to me on gaining a future [sister/brother]. Also, congrats to my brother on getting engaged."

7. "Congrats to my favorite person! (Don't forget to bring me along when you test out cake samples.)"

8. "I'm popping the champagne, because my brother popped the question — and [she/he] said yes!"

9. "My brother just got a new role: fiancé!"

10. "Just remember to always love your fiancée/fiancé, but not as much as you love your sister. I'm number one."

11. "You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever. I can't wait to celebrate your big day."

12. "I'm not crying. You're crying. He's crying. We're all crying."

13. "My forever friend found his forever bae."

14. "My favorite human being is getting married."

15. "I love you a million Swedish Fish." — What a Girl Wants

16. "Wow, all of those Disney movies we watched as kids were right. Happily ever after really does exist!"

17. "Hey bro, engaged sure does have a ring to it."

18. "As long as you don't make me help you put together the seating chart, I'm totally on board with this wedding."

19. "Happy engagement to the person I love to troll the most. The jokes will only get worse from here."

20. "Can't wait to watch you start your new adventure."