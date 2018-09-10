Nature walks are so peaceful. No matter what season you decide to explore a national park, beach, or even your own backyard, you can expect a sense of tranquility. Mother Nature is always changing, and for those of us who like to capture those beautiful changes, captions for nature pictures on Instagram are essential.

Not everyone can be one of those viral traveler bloggers who racks up thousands of likes on their incredible pictures. But whatever you do manage to snap pictures of deserves a caption that brings the whole experience full circle. Did you feel a specific way when you made it to the top of that mountain trail and watched the sunset? Have you visited a place before and wished the same travel buddies were there with you this time around?

It's OK to get in your feelings when describing how nature makes you react. You're at a level of calm that you might not experience every day, so it's totally understandable. With fall coming up, the foliage is going to be unbelievable, so start thinking of places you can hike to on weekends. Fair warning: The scenery could potentially leave you speechless, so you snap the pics, and these 20 captions have you covered for the rest.

1. "If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere." — Vincent Van Gogh

2. “The goal of life is to make your heartbeat match the beat of the universe, to match your nature with Nature.” — Joseph Campbell

3. "Nature always wears the colors of the spirit." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

4. “Love the trees until their leaves fall off, then encourage them to try again next year.” ― Chad Sugg

5. “There's a sunrise and a sunset every single day, and they're absolutely free. Don't miss so many of them.” — Jo Walton

6. “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” ― John Muir

7. “Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.” ― Gary Snyder

8. “Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.” ― Henry David Thoreau

9. "We do not see nature with our eyes, but with our understandings and our hearts." — William Hazlitt

10. “Going to the woods is going home.” ― John Muir

11. “Many eyes go through the meadow, but few see the flowers in it” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

12. “Everything in nature invites us constantly to be what we are.” ― Gretel Ehrlich

13. “I like this place and could willingly waste my time in it.” — William Shakespeare

14. “…If you have ever gone to the woods with me, I must love you very much.” — Mary Oliver

15. “How can you travel to the ends of the world, and not enjoy the views." ― Anthony T. Hincks

16. “Take nothing but memories, leave nothing but footprints!” — Chief Si ahl

17. “The garden suggests there might be a place where we can meet nature halfway.” ― Michael Pollan

18. “If nature has taught us anything it is that the impossible is probable.” ― Ilyas Kassam

19. "I could stay here forever." — Unknown

20. “Mother Nature doesn't set out to be beautiful. She just is.” ― Anthony T. Hincks