It's an exciting time to be a Twilight stan — not only was Midnight Sun finally officially released, but Stephenie Meyer revealed she has plans for two more new books in the saga. If you're starting to have flashbacks to the emo, Hot Topic-filled late 2000s, you're not alone, because it sounds like these could be the first completely original Twilight stories from Meyer in a decade. Here's everything we know about the two more Twilight books that are coming after Midnight Sun.

On Aug. 4, Meyer officially released Midnight Sun over a decade after the companion novel was first announced in 2008. The retelling of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective was scrapped back in the day after several chapters leaked online, but Meyer finally revived the long-lost novel in 2020. To promote the new book, Meyer participated in a virtual live event with Books-A-Million on Aug. 10 where she answered a ton of fan questions... including whether or not she will be writing more Twilight books in the future.

"There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write," Meyer revealed during the event, per BuzzFeed. "I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it's there."

Start celebrating, Twihards, because Meyer already has these two new books mapped out and has even started writing one of them. But despite this, fans shouldn't expect the new novels to drop anytime soon. Meyer also stated during the event she wants to focus on a brand new story before devoting herself completely to Twilight again.

The big question, of course, is what these two new books could be about. The obvious first guess would be that they would be sequels to Midnight Sun and retell the events of the rest of the Twilight series from Edward's point of view, but Meyer shut down any hopes of any more Edward-narrated books in a recent New York Times interview: "This is it for Edward. Writing from his point of view makes me extra anxious. And the experience of writing this book was not a super pleasant one."

With Edward's POV off the table, these two new novels could be about any aspect of the Twilight universe, whether it's a deep dive into the history of the Volturi, a book devoted to Jacob's wolf pack, or even a continuation of the main story from where Breaking Dawn left off.

Meyer actually has spoken about which characters she would be interested in focusing potential new books on in the past. During an MTV Q&A in 2008, Meyer revealed she'd want either Bella and Edward's daughter Renesmee Cullen or Jacob's second-in-command Leah Clearwater to narrate their own stories. If those are still the ideas percolating in her mind, then these two new books could explore Renesmee's adult life years after the Twilight saga and get into the intricacies of the wolf pack much more by telling Leah's story.

Sadly, it sounds like it'll be a while before Meyer releases these new books, but at least Twilight fans know there is more coming in the future.