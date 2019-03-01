Ariana Grande dropped new music!! And no, it's not her third album in one year. It's actually a 2 Chainz song that she's featured on, and it's going to give you all of the JAY-Z/Beyoncé collab vibes (you know, without them being a couple and everything). Trust me, 2 Chainz and Ariana Grande's "Rule The World" lyrics are going to be stuck in your head all day.

This marks the second collaboration between the two artists. After "7 Rings" dropped, 2 Chainz jumped onto a remix of the song, and now we have this brand new song from 2 Chainz's newest album, Rap Or Go To The League, which dropped on Friday, March 1. Today is one hell of a music day, y'all. We got this Ariana and 2 Chainz collab, the Jonas Brothers are officially back, and Solange dropped an album. What a damn day!!

But let's focus our attention on "Rule The World," shall we?

2 Chainz and Ariana Grande's "Rule The World" lyrics start off with Grande singing the chorus. 2 Chainz's vocals are strewn throughout the chorus as well.

Top down on the Dawn like I'm used to it (Yeah) / Prayin' you make it home like I'm used to it / Prayin' you make it home, I got used to it (Used to it) / Prayin' you make it home like I'm used to it / Top down on the Dawn like I'm used to it / Prayin' you make it home, I got used to it / Prayin' you make it home like I'm used to it / I realized we could rule the world / I realized we could rule the world (Oh yeah, oh yeah)

Then 2 Chainz comes in with his first verse.

Yeah / Fell in love with a real one, this a dedication (Wow) / Had 'em patiently waitin' for a revelation / Even when I ain't around, ain't no separation / Your skin's smooth, your eyes brown and you're far from basic / Then we go to different places with no suitcases (Wow) / But when we come back, we got suitcases (Yeah)

Right now I use love for a medication (Love) / Back in the day I'd shoot Cupid with no hesitation (Bow, bow) / I got more than 40 acres for my reparations / P*ssy on my navigation, that's my destination (Tell 'em) / Please don't never tell on me, baby (Never tell) / That mean don't call 12 on me, baby (Don't call 12) / As long as the meal prepared for me, baby (It's prepared) / The mills I prepare, I share with you, baby (Share) / Of course they gon' like this sh*t, look at it (Look) / Everybody ain't happy, then look at me

Then Ari and 2 Chainz come in with the chorus again.

Is anyone else getting "On The Run" vibes from this song? 'Cause I am! And I'm into it.

Then comes 2 Chainz's second verse.

Why don't we ride four deep / Rode so far, we on E / She on E, she on me (Yeah, yeah) / Let's try that way... OK / Shawty came in, walkin' like a model / Shaped like a bottle / She know if she mess with me, it's gon' be trouble / I'ma bust that bubble / I'ma always love her, mess up all the covers (Yeah, yeah) / Watch me break it down like a foldin' chair / See me in the Chain Reactions, I got 40 pair / Sorry I ain't answer the phone, I was slappin' a** / Last night ain't answer, I was pullin' hair / Y'all know me, so lowkey / All this ice on, I got cold feet / My shawty bad, she a trophy / She like to lay on me and call me cozy (Yeah)

There's no music video yet, but you can listen to the track here and on streaming services.

Fans are already in love with the song.

What a day for music, people. What. A damn. Day.