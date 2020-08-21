Grab a tissue, curl up by your TV, and get ready for the latest emotional film released by Amazon Prime Video. The coming-of-age drama starring and executive produced by Riverdale's Lili Reinhart tells an emotional story about growing up and heartbreak, and when the flick dropped on Aug. 21, fans were pulled into the feels. These tweets about Lili Reinhart's emotional movie Chemical Hearts will definitely make you want to watch the movie, but you just might need a hug when you're done.

The film is based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland, telling the story of 17-year-old Henry Page (Euphoria's Austin Abrams), who had never been in love but was hoping it would happen soon. On the first day of his senior year of high school, he met new student Grace Town (Reinhart). The pair was chosen to lead the school newspaper together, which brought them close. However, things between them didn't go smoothly as Henry learned of a heartbreaking secret that changed Grace's while simultaneously falling in love with her.

In an interview prior to the film's release, Reinhart explained she was excited to bring more of her talents to the film. "People haven't really seen what I'm fully capable of," she told EW, adding that she was particularly drawn to playing someone dealing with so much heartache. "I knew Grace was a troubled, beautiful soul. The impression is that someone who's grieving is depressed and there's a gray cloud over them all the time, and adapting this book is a beautiful opportunity to show the fact that you can also have many, many other colors happening in your world when you are grieving."

Director Richard Tanne may have explained the movie's goal best: "We wanted to tell a story about the darkness and the lightness of life in general, and its ebbs and flows and transitions and hardships," he told EW. It's clear the team succeeded, because between the emotional ups and downs in the film and Reinhart's enthralling acting, Chemical Hearts seems to leave dry eyes few and far between.

On top of leaving viewers sad, many of fans were also extremely proud for Reinhart's acting skills in the film. The project is especially important, because it serves as Reinhart's first-ever executive producer credit for a movie.

Chemical Hearts is available now on Amazon Prime Video.