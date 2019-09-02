19 Instagram Captions For Thursday & Gearing Up For The Weekend

Ah, Thursday. The day of throwback pictures and "almost Friday" memes. The work week feels pretty long, but once you reach Thursday, you can't help but wake up with a smile on your face. You've worked hard all week, and even though you may have just one more workday to go, Thursday means it's finally almost time for the weekend. For all of your "chugging a cup of coffee to get through the the last couple days" and "so giddy I'm doing an end-of-week happy dance" pics, here are some fun Instagram captions for Thursday that can go up on the 'Gram to celebrate the almost weekend.

Yes, I know Thursdays can be tough. You're so close to the weekend that you can almost taste it, but you still have two more full days of your work week to get through before you can officially close your laptop. That's OK though, because Thursdays can actually be so much fun. You're already wrapping up your projects for the week, the number of emails coming into your inbox are likely slowing down as people prep for the weekend, and of course, you can still hit up happy hour after work because it's still a weekday.

When you really think about it, Thursdays aren't bad at all. So crush it at work, grab smoothies with your work wife, and have dinner with your besties at that trendy new spot downtown. Take those "happy almost Friday" pics and get to posting. Use some of these captions while you're at it.

1. "Happy almost Friday!" or "Happy day before Friday!"

2. "Can't talk right now — too busy doing my 'it's almost the weekend' happy dance."

3. "Some people call it Thursday, but I like to call it Friday's Eve."

4. "Thursday, I forecast as mostly sunny. It's a much-needed break." — John Farley

5. "Friday just called. She'll be here tomorrow and she's bringing the wine."

6. "Please excuse me while I chug this cup of coffee to crush the rest of the day."

7. "The happiest of hours on Thursday are spent with the best."

8. "I know it isn't Friday yet, but it sure does feel like it."

Shutterstock

9. "I see you around the corner, Friday."

10. "Would anyone object if we moved casual Fridays to Thursdays?"

11. "BRB, just prepping for the weekend."

12. "I know I'm kind of lagging today, but if you catch me at 5 p.m. tomorrow, you'll probably wonder where I got my energy from."

13. "Sooooooo... Is it Friday yet?"

14. "If you can stand on your tiptoes, you can see Friday. There's light at the end of the week tunnel!"

15. "Woohoo! Sorry, just practicing for tomorrow."

16. "As long as you don't give me any timely assignments tomorrow, I promise I'll behave today."

17. "Thursday. The day of throwback pics, almost Friday memes, and cups of coffee."

18. "Alexa, play my Thursday motivation playlist."

19. "If you look off into the distance and squint real hard, you'll see this glorious land called... the weekend."