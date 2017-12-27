19 Dirty Talk Lines For New Year’s Eve So You Can Start 2018 With A Literal Bang

At the beginning of every new year, we collectively come together to reflect on the past and celebrate the future. With that comes a lot of soul-searching. Who do we want to be this year? What do we want to change? How can we be our best selves? All excellent questions... for New Year’s Day. New Year’s Eve, however, is all about embracing the present. And really, what better way to do that than by starting off the year with a literal bang? And when you do, you've got to have some dirty talk lines to use on New Year's Eve ready to make sure it happens. You know, something cheeky but thematic that pays homage to the holiday. Something that says horizontal party like there's no tomorrow. And really, isn't that the whole point of New Year's Eve? If you said no, then bad news: You're doing NYE wrong. Let's correct that together.

Here are 19 festively saucy pick-up lines for you to drop before the ball does to make sure you are living your best life right from the very start of 2018. Just use these with caution, as they are powerful. And as always, safety first. You definitely don't want to start the year with a bang that comes with door prizes, if you know what I'm sayin'.

1. "Hey baby, if you want to see some real fireworks... then follow me to the boom-boom room."

2. "If your New Year’s resolution was to have more luck, then I have good news for you. You're about to get lucky."

3. "My New Year’s resolution is to do more cardio. I'd like to start that with a 'walk of shame' home from your place tomorrow morning."

4. "I don't care about seeing this year’s ball drop, because the only things I want to see dropping are your pants."

5. "Pardon me, I think I just saw my first mistake of 2018... it's you. Let's get out of here."

6. "This year, my resolution is to kiss you at midnight — and be banging you by 12:15."

7. "Here's to giving less f*cks in 2018 — except to you, of course. Like, starting now."

8. "There’s only one cork I want to pop more than a champagne bottle's at midnight. Spoiler alert: It's yours."

9. "A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other... of my vagina."

10. "The only fireworks I need to see tonight are the ones in your pants."

11. "This New Year's Eve doesn't start until I see your balls drop."

12. "Happy New Year! Here's to making better bad decisions in 2018 — starting with what I am about to do with you. Let's go!"

13. "Just so you know, you're the very first thing on my New Year’s resolution to-do list."

14. "By the time I'm done with you tonight, you're going to be messier than Times Square after the ball drop."

15. "Hey, how are you getting home from the NYE party tonight? Because I'd really like to ride the 'F-train' with you."

16. "Hey, got anyone to bang... er... I mean, kiss at midnight? Oops, I'm always messing that one up.”

17. "If you've got the party hat, I'll be your noisemaker."

18. "What's your New Year’s resolution? Because I am looking at mine right now. Want to get out of here?"

19. "Hey, you, come here and show me what you're (fire)workin' with."

And that, my friends, is how you ring in the year with a delightfully festive f*ck. Happy New Year!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!