18 Tweets About Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp's Breakup That Speak To My Soul
It's time to brace yourselves, people, because these tweets about Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp's breakup are about to make you feel incredibly seen. ICYMI: News of their split first started swirling about when the May issue of British Vogue feature was released with a feature describing 24-year-old Chalamet as being “currently single.” On April 25 a source reportedly confirmed the news to Us Weekly, telling them the two had split after over a year of dating.
If you're shocked that they were reportedly together for so long, allow me to take you on a trip down memory lame. Rumors about a romance between the two first started swirling about back in October 2018 after they were spotted kissing in New York City. “They were walking down the street and he stopped her and pulled her close,” an onlooker reportedly told Us Weekly at the time. “They started making out for a while, for over a minute.” The source also reportedly note the two looked like “a new young couple in love.”
The two kept a relatively low profile for the remainder of their reported relationship, but Chalamet did give Depp a sly nod when on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet alongside his mom. Access Hollywood asked him if he'd be seeing Depp later and Chalamet avoided the question by responding, “I’m here with mom." To that the reporter replied "Lily makes you speechless,” and Chalamet responded, "Yeah.” Yeah.
Unfortunately after that major declaration of love (lol), it seems as though the pair has reportedly split. And people have lots to say on Twitter.
This hilarious ploy for Chalamet.
This heart-wrenching (but lol) reminder that Chalamet has a type.
This very relatable comparison.
This proof that 2020 is the worst.
This hilariously oblivious take.
I guess never knowing they were together would make it hurt less?
Yes, the actor is reportedly newly single. But maybe hold off on trying to ask him on a "date" as he's made it clear he's not really a fan of that word. "'Date' is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established," he told W Magazine in 2018. "You can always see people on early date behavior."
Huge shoutout to whoever gets to see him on "early date behavior" next.