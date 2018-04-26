18 People Reveal If They Prefer To Be Single Or In A Relationship, & You’ll Relate

I always thought I was someone who preferred to be single. I liked the freedom of doing whatever I wanted, whenever I liked. I'm someone who is content to be alone most of the time and I had a solid group of friends for the rare occasions when I felt lonely. If you were to ask me if I prefer to be single or in a relationship, I would have, without hesitation said "definitely single." Then I met the right person who changed my mind. But still, I totally get why some people just prefer to remain a party of one. It can be really fun and uncomplicated, but being coupled up definitely has its benefits, too — especially when you find a partner who doubles as your best friend.

Both living the single life and being coupled up have their benefits and drawbacks, but if you had to pick one, which would you prefer? Folks on Reddit had the same question — which relationship status is better and why? — and the Redditors who answered kept it real. Their responses were across the board (brace yourself for f**k boys aplenty), but ultimately they are all so relatable. Here's what they had to say.

It’s All About That Single Life Giphy Not being in a relationship doesn't automatically equate to being alone. There are other ways to fill your life with love, friendship, companionship (hell, even sex) than to be in a romantic relationship. — rexbannerman Single. I can do what I want on my own time, I don't have to worry about anyone else — tklovesfudge I like to keep things "open" I never really like to be alone, but also don't like to be tied down to someone or have them expect anything from me because I am a self centered piece of shit. — WeekendNachoSupreme Single is so, so good. Can do whatever I want, whenever. Every night out is an adventure with endless possibilities and potential to meet new and exciting people. Relationships stagnate my social life like nothing else, whenever I'm in one I can no longer meet new people without being a bad boyfriend. — yessum447 At the moment: Single. I'm 28. I have money, no debt, I love to travel and meet new people. I'm having a blast, I'll probably be more open to one in my 30's when i'm happy to settle down in one place. — throwtravel77 Being single by far. No anxiety from worrying about the other person, no having to mesh multiple schedules, no feeling like I need to make excuses to be alone. — Laughing_Breeze Definitely being single. I want to do whatever I want without having to compromise on anything with a partner. — itsagirl123 being single. it's a choice I made years ago and haven't regretted it. I suck at relationships. they complicate everything with feelings and expectations. — Stats_Sexy I'm single most of the time. I'll get lonely and want a relationship, but then I remember just how much effort a relationship takes and I'm just not cut out for that. I'm much better off single. Honestly, I just wish prostitution were legal. I've never tried finding an escort, but I would if I could. Then I'd probably never feel lonely. — Judge_Bredd2