18 Movie Quotes About Relationships That Sum Up How You Feel About Love

I'm not exactly what you would call the biggest romantic. For the most part, I find movies about love to be cheesy. I'd take a horror film over a romantic comedy any day. But once in a while, there are films that have something to say about love that is so real, even I get choked up. That's because movies aren't just entertainment — they can also be a mirror. They can make you reflect on where you are right now and give you a vision of what you want in the future. And sometimes, movie quotes about relationships stay with you forever because they speak to a real truth about life and love, that can bring out the secret romantic in anyone.

To me the best quotes about love aren't just flowery and sweet, but really speak to the nuances of the emotion, the pain, the longing, and the fear of making yourself that vulnerable. Because letting yourself love someone is brave and human, and knowing that someone feels that way about you too is powerful. OK, maybe I am a little bit of a romantic. Below, some of the most powerful quotes about love and relationships from movies that really got it right.

On Knowing You've Found The One Giphy Maybe it is our imperfections which make us so perfect for one another. — Mr. Knightly (Jeremy Northam), Emma Look, in my opinion, the best thing you can do is find a person who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you. The right person is still going to think the sun shines out of your a**. That’s the kind of person that’s worth sticking with. — Mac MacGuff (J.K. Simmons), Juno Good luck finding somebody to put up with your s*** for more than, like, six months. Okay? But I accept the whole package, the crazy and the brilliant. Alright? I know you’re not gonna change and I don’t want you to. It’s called accepting you for being you. — Jessie (Ethan Hawke), Before Midnight Giphy She is the only evidence of God I have seen with the exception of the mysterious force that removes one sock from the dryer every time I do my laundry. —Kirby Keger (Emilio Estevez), St. Elmo’s Fire It's that thing when you're with someone, and you love them and they know it, and they love you and you know it, but it's a party and you're both talking to other people, and you're laughing and shining, and you look across the room and catch each other's eyes but—but not because you're possessive or it's precisely sexual but because that is your person in this life. It's this secret world that exists right there in public, unnoticed, that no one else knows about. — Frances (Greta Gerwig), Frances Ha It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other. — Sean (Robin Williams), Good Will Hunting Sometimes the things you want the most don't happen and what you least expect happens. I don't know - you meet thousands of people and none of them really touch you. And then you meet one person and your life is changed forever. — Jamie Randall (Jake Gyllenhaal), Love & Other Drugs Well, it was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together… and I knew it. I knew it the very first time I touched her. It was like coming home… only to no home I’d ever known… I was just taking her hand to help her out of a car and I knew. It was like… magic. — Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks), Sleepless in Seattle

On The Power Of Love Giphy I have a love in my life. It makes me stronger than anything you can imagine. — Barry Egan (Adam Sandler), Punch Drunk Love The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. — Christian (Ewan McGregor), Moulin Rouge! The heart's not like a box that gets filled up. It expands in size the more you love. I'm different from you. This doesn't make me love you any less; it actually makes me love you more. I'm yours, and I'm not yours. — Samantha (Scarlett Johansson), Her I love you. Not like they told you love is, and I didn't know this either, but love don't make things nice, it ruins everything. It breaks your heart. It makes things a mess. We aren't here to make things perfect. The snowflakes are perfect. The stars are perfect. Not us. Not us! We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die. The storybooks are bulls***. — Ronny (Nicolas Cage), Moonstruck

On Getting Married Giphy Love. You can learn all the math in the 'verse… but you take a boat in the air that you don't love… she'll shake you off just as sure as the turn of the worlds. Love keeps her in the air when she ought to fall down… tells you she's hurting before she keels. Makes her a home. — Malcolm Reynold (Nathan Fillion), Serenity All that I ever wanted was to just hear music, and when I met you, I heard you. And, Rachel, you're the most beautiful thing I've ever heard. Thank you for marrying me. — Sidney (Tunde Adebimpe), Rachel Getting Married I don't believe in marriage. No, I really don't. Let me be clear about that. I think at worst it's a hostile political act, a way for small-minded men to keep women in the house and out of the way, wrapped up in the guise of tradition and conservative religious nonsense. At best, it's a happy delusion— these two people who truly love each other and have no idea how truly miserable they're about to make each other. But, but, when two people know that and they decide with eyes wide open to face each other and get married anyway, then I don't think it's conservative or delusional. I think it's radical and courageous and very romantic. — Tina Modotti (Ashley Judd), Frida